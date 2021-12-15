Costa Rica reports zero deaths from COVID-19 for the third consecutive day

QCOSTARICA – For the third consecutive day, Costa Rica has had zero deaths from COVID-19; the fourth zero deaths day in a week.

For Tuesday, December 14, 81 new cases were registered, zero deaths and 165 people remain hospitalized, 1 in a private center and 164 in the public system, of the total hospitalized, of which 61 people are in ICU.

Epidemiological week 49, which ran from December 5 to 11, registered 562 new cases of COVID-19, while the previous week (week 48), which ran from November 28 to December 4, accounted for 754 new cases. This represents a decrease of 25.5% from week to week, with an average of 80 cases per day.

Regarding deaths from the week of December 5 to 11, 18 deaths were added, while, from November 28 to December 4, there were 26 deaths, this represents a decrease of 30.8% in the mortality of one week to another and gives us a daily average of 2 people who lose their lives related to the COVID-19 disease.

During epidemiological week 49, the average number of hospitalized cases was 184, while the average for week 48 was 217 admitted cases, showing a decrease of 15.2% in total hospitalizations. Similarly, epidemiological week 49 registered 70 hospital admissions and 78 for week 48, this represents a decrease of 10.2% in new hospital admissions.

44.4% of the deaths of epidemiological week 49 were registered in the age group 65 years and over, 44.4% in the age group 50 to 64 years and 11.1% from 18 to 49 years. There were no deaths in minors.

As of December 14, there are 7,333 accumulated deaths related to COVID-19.

Vehicular restrictions

Today, Wednesday, December 15, it is expected that the government of Carlos Alvarado will announce changes to the vehicle restrictions.

Read more: Relaxation in sanitary restrictions expected announced this Wednesday

In the words of the President on Monday, the decision to relax the sanitary vehicle restrictions will depend on the technical review of various institutions, but mainly on the numbers that as shown above have been great.

Alvarado alluded that the changes will be in effect for the rest of the month (December) and for January 2022.

Stay tuned.

Third dose

This week, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) and to continue until December 24, it is applying the third dose to the population aged 65 years and over and with at least six months since their second dose.

Read more: Third dose vaccination in those over 65 starts Tuesday

ALL vaccination centers in the country have been authorized to apply the dose on a first-come, first-served basis. That is no appointment is necessary. All that is required is ID (Cedula, DIMEX, passport) and the CCSS vaccination card.

Vaccination

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports applying a total of 7,348,965 doses of the covid-19 vaccine as t December 13, 2022, of which 3,922,190 (75.97% of the total population) are first doses and 3,364,478 (54.16% of the total population) are second doses.

The Caja also reports applying 62,297 (1.21% of the total population) third doses.

You can see all the numbers, charts and curves here.

