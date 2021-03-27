Saturday 27 March 2021
type here...
HealthNews

Health does not rule out containment measures due to the increase in COVID-19 cases

by Rico
70

QCOSTARICA – In recent days an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica has been reported. The average of under 400 new cases daily saw a sharp increase to over 500 and there is even talk of the third wave of the pandemic.

Health Minister Daniel Salas, attending Friday’s press conference from Casa Presidencial

At Friday’s press conference, Health Minister Daniel Salas provided the covid numbers for the last three days (since Tuesday’s update) revealing, 1,740 new cases and 23 deaths, figures not since January.

- Advertisement -

The rebound has authorities turning on the alerts.

However, for the time being, Salas assured the country will not apply closure measures as we saw during Semana Santa 2020.

Asked about the possible closures, Salas said that the country is going through an economic crisis and that everyone already knows how to protect themselves from the virus and that business owners have to be responsible.

“The population knows very well and we have sensitized what are the measures to protect themselves, to take care of themselves. That is part of individual responsibility, nor can we deny that a year ago we had many protocols.

- Advertisement -

“However, we continue to analyze the epidemiological situation and it is not ruled out that we can take containment measures, but we are also aware of the difficult economic situation the country is going through,” he said.

At the moment there are no closings contemplated, but curves and indicators are being analyzed to make a possible decision.

Numbers of new daily cases and contagion rate on the rise

This Friday the country reached an accumulated total of 215,718 confirmed infections since the first case on March 6, 2020.

The number of new cases reported for Friday, March 26, was 570; on Thursday, March 25, 609; and Wednesday, March 24, 561. Numbers not seen since the end of January.

Also, the number of hospitalizations saw a spike, on Friday, 303 people were in hospital, of which 155 in an intensive care unit (ICU).  A week ago, on Friday, March 19, 244 people were in hospital.

The daily fatalities associated with Covid-19, although low compared to months earlier, also say a spike from more than a week of under 5 daily deaths to 6 on Wednesday, 9 on Thursday, and 8 on Friday, for an accumulated total of 2,931: 1,094 women and 1,837 men, with an age range of 2 to 103.

- Advertisement -

Seniors have been hardest hit: 2,032 of the deaths associated with covid are of seniors.

Contagion rate on the rise

The Covid-19 infection rate reached this week the highest point in 10 weeks, 1.08.

Three week comparison of the contagion rate in Costa Rica

This indicator went from 1.07 last week to 1.08 this week and expected to increase further, reaching 1.17 as indicated by an analysis of the Central American Population Center (CCP-UCR). This would lead to 750 cases a day and 200 people in ICU by April 19.

The Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH) arrived at similar conclusions.

“Eight weeks in a row the curve was in a downward process and suddenly, the average number of cases rebounded and the reproduction index returned to sit above 1, a limit that warns us of the threat that hangs over the country,” said Ronald Evans Meza, doctor epidemiologist and coordinator of the UH analysis.

This increase in the last two weeks is already palpable in the number of cases that are reported.

“These changes, although of little magnitude at the moment, are worrying, since they occur in the midst of horrifying news about what is happening in Brazil, where on Tuesday, March 23, for the first time the figure of 3,000 deaths in one day and the number of 300,000 deaths from covid-19 has already been surpassed.

“In addition, as is known, at least three variants that are more contagious already circulate in the world,” Evans said.

Read more: Costa Rica monitors five more cases of variants of the covid-19 virus

Province by province

Since R is a value that depends on human dynamics, it is not the same throughout the country. Each province has its own rhythm.

However, Evans is concerned that, although with different values, only Puntarenas is below 1, with 0.97.

“Guanacaste had an important increase from 0.87 to 1.38. It is important to note that this is the highest basic reproduction rate in a province since the pandemic began”.

By province, from low to high:

  1. Puntarenas province: 0.97
  2. Alajuela province: 1.01
  3. San Jose province: 1.07
  4. Limon province: 1.17
  5. Cartago province: 1.18
  6. Heredia province: 1.19
  7. Guanacaste province: 1.38

Semana Santa

The long week off may lead to more infections. Semana Santa or Easter Week is a time for vacation, especially after last year’s “cancelation”.

Although there is a call for people to take care of themselves and businesses to be more responsible, there are favorable circumstances for the replication of the virus.

“We already have the vaccine, which could stop the appearance of a third wave in Costa Rica, but so far, immunization cannot be trusted due to the slowness with which the process is progressing, mainly due to the scarce availability of the doses,” said Evans.

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleLufthansa increases flights to Costa Rica; Germany to require PCR tests on all flight arrivals
Next article75,000 vaccinations this coming week seems a lot
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

75,000 vaccinations this coming week seems a lot

RICO's COVID DIGEST - On Friday, after a lot of backlash...
Read more

Deaths associated with covid-19 displaced heart attacks as leading cause of deaths in 2020

QCOSTARICA - Deaths associated to covid-19 displaced heart attacks in 2020,...
Read more

MOST READ

Deaths associated with covid-19 displaced heart attacks as leading cause of deaths in 2020

HQ

Firefighters mourning the death of Onix, the search dog

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Bomberos (Fire Department) is mourning Onix, the best performing dog in the Bomberos' Canine Operational Unit in the country. At the age...
Vaccine

11th batch of covid-19 vaccines arrived: Costa Rica accumulates 676,455 doses

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A new batch of vaccines against covid-19 landed Tuesday night at the Juan Santamaría airport,  the 11th batch from Pfizer with a...
Lighter Side

Legisaltors take early vacactions!!!!

Rico -
While Semana Santa (Easter Week) is vacation time in Costa Rica, this year more so, given the strictest of restrictions last year, but the...
Chile

The Chilean contradiction: Why doesn’t the success of the vaccination stop the pandemic?

Deutsche Welle -
Q24N - Something does not add up. At an impressive rate since the beginning of February, Chile has inoculated almost 30% of its population...
News

Costa Rica reopens land borders to tourists starting April 5

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will reopen the land borders to tourists starting Monday, April 5, announced this Tuesday afternoon the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo...
HQ

4 cantons will have a dry law for Semana Santa

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Unión Nacional de Gobiernos Locales (UNGL) - National Union of Local Governments - reported this Thursday the municipalities that will or...
Coronavirus

Pfizer Begins Human Trials of New Pill to Treat Coronavirus

Rico -
Q HEALTH - Pfizer said it has begun human safety testing of a new pill to treat the coronavirus that could be used at...
Weather

Rainy season will come early this year

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Have an umbrella ready because the "aguaceros" (downpours) of the rainy season (or “green season”) are just around the corner. On Tuesday, the...
Trends

Democracy and Ethnic Conflict: Blacks in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
The Slave trade contributed a lot to the settlement of the black population in Cost Rica. Being a Spanish colony, blacks were important in...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.