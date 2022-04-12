Tuesday 12 April 2022
type here...
Search

Health exempts yellow fever vaccine requirement from April 8 to May 8

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Health exempts yellow fever vaccine requirement from April 8 to May 8

QCOSTARICA - Until May 8, given the reduced availability...
Read more

Half of foreign investment in Costa Rica concentrated in San José and Escazú

QCOSTARICA - The cantons of San José and Escazú...
Read more

Immigration reinforces staff at airports for Easter

QCOSTARICA - Given the expected volume of passenger arrivals...
Read more

Juan Santamaría Airport will close 5 hours Wednesday and Thursday

QCOSTARICA - The Juan Santamaría (San Jose) International Airport...
Read more

Epsy Campbell’s daugther: It is civic duty to yell ‘stalker’ at Chaves

QCOSTARICA- Tanisha Swaby, daughter of Vice President Epsy Campbell,...
Read more

Coast Guard and Tourist Police will keep an eye on vacationers during Semana Santa

QCOSTARICA - This week is Semana Santa. The annual...
Read more

New increase! Recope requests increase of up to ¢59

QCOSTARICA - Tighten the belt a little more as...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢650.86 Buy

¢657.96 Sell

12 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Until May 8, given the reduced availability of doses and in compliance with the Decree of Regulations on the International Certificate of Vaccination against Yellow Fever, the Ministry of Health informs the population, as well as the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners and the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism the exception of control of said immunization for people who live in Costa Rica and who must travel to countries or areas at risk.

Approximately nine out of ten cases of yellow fever occur in sub-Saharan Africa. Yellow fever also occurs in many parts of South America. Countries with a high incidence of yellow fever and in which vaccinations are highly recommended include:

  • Argentina
  • Bolivia
  • Brazil
  • Colombia
  • Ecuador
  • French Guiana
  • Guyana
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Suriname
  • Trinidad
  • Venezuela
For illustrative purposes

Yellow fever is an illness carried by mosquitoes, usually in tropical or subtropical countries. People with yellow fever often experience a headache, fever, chills, and nausea, and most recover within a week of symptoms. However, some patients experience a recurrence of symptoms, in addition to liver and kidney problems. When the liver starts to malfunction, the skin begins to turn yellow because of jaundice, hence the term “yellow fever.”

- Advertisement -

There is currently no treatment of yellow fever other than addressing the symptoms. The best treatment is prevention through a vaccine.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleHalf of foreign investment in Costa Rica concentrated in San José and Escazú
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Health reports a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 in the last week

RICO's COVID DIGEST - The Ministry of Health reported a decrease...
Read more

Covid-19 recedes: fewer people get sick and die

QCOSTARICA - New cases continue to decline, and deaths related to...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Health exempts yellow fever vaccine requirement from April 8 to May 8

QCOSTARICA - Until May 8, given the reduced availability...
Nicaragua

Fuel prices rise in Nicaragua; gov’t absorbs some of the increases

Q24N - The price of a gallon of super...
Paying the bills