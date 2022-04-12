Health exempts yellow fever vaccine requirement from April 8 to May 8

QCOSTARICA – Until May 8, given the reduced availability of doses and in compliance with the Decree of Regulations on the International Certificate of Vaccination against Yellow Fever, the Ministry of Health informs the population, as well as the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners and the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism the exception of control of said immunization for people who live in Costa Rica and who must travel to countries or areas at risk.

Approximately nine out of ten cases of yellow fever occur in sub-Saharan Africa. Yellow fever also occurs in many parts of South America. Countries with a high incidence of yellow fever and in which vaccinations are highly recommended include:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Colombia

Ecuador

French Guiana

Guyana

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Suriname

Trinidad

Venezuela

Yellow fever is an illness carried by mosquitoes, usually in tropical or subtropical countries. People with yellow fever often experience a headache, fever, chills, and nausea, and most recover within a week of symptoms. However, some patients experience a recurrence of symptoms, in addition to liver and kidney problems. When the liver starts to malfunction, the skin begins to turn yellow because of jaundice, hence the term “yellow fever.”

- Advertisement -

There is currently no treatment of yellow fever other than addressing the symptoms. The best treatment is prevention through a vaccine.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related