Monday, 8 June 2020
DONATE
HealthRedaqted

Health Minister: “It is evident, we are in a second pandemic wave”

Rico
By Rico
0
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica’s Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, returning from a few days of much-needed rest, this Monday, June 8, was back at the podium in the daily press conferenced and said that “it is clear (…) we are in a second pandemic wave” of COVID-19, after the country overcame a first wave.

Health Minister Daniels Salas was back at the podium this Monday after some well deserved days of rest

He assured that this second wave has been detected in specific places where the orange alert was decreed in a number of cantons and districts in the northern zone, but he called for all of us to continue collaborating to avoid community transmission.

“We have reached the largest number of cases we have had,” Salas.

- paying the bills -

On Monday, 24 new cases were added to the confirmed cases, bringing the total to 1,342 from the first case on March 6.

More: A pandemic without measures: Costa Rica would have had 80,000 sick, 800 dead

A second wave means that the number of active cases rises that is, of people who still have the disease. This number grows when the number of new and active new cases is greater than that of recovered cases.

The number of active cases more than doubled in the past week, reaching a peak this Monday of 620.

Salas indicated that this second wave is hitting with particular force workers in the agricultural sector, packing sector, in the construction sector and others, so he called on employers to support health actions. “We all must carry it forward,” he said.

- paying the bills -

Dr. Román Macaya, president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), said that vulnerable populations are joining the list of infected people.

“There are people below the poverty line, in many cases in (illegal) immigration status, even informal workers who work in agriculture,” said Macaya.

From March 6 to June 8, Costa Rica had accumulated 1,342 cases of COVID-19, of which 712 recovered and 10 have died. .

Previous articleWhy is the low hospitalization of patients with COVID-19?
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Why is the low hospitalization of patients with COVID-19?

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In Costa Rica, less than 10% of patients diagnosed with...
Read more

A pandemic without measures: Costa Rica would have had 80,000 sick, 800 dead

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "As of June 8, 4,628 new cases of COVID-19 are...
Read more

MOST READ

Moving forward from covid-19

Tourist buses will return to the street under vehicular restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) After almost 3 months without being able to circulate, the transport units (big buses, small buses, minivans, etc) dedicated to tourism services ("turismo")...
Read more
Nicaragua

Doctors call for urgent voluntary quarantine in Nicaragua

Q24N -
(AFP) Nicaraguan medical unions on Monday called on the population to urgently adopt a voluntary quarantine to deal with the spread of COVID-19, which...
Photos of Costa Rica

Dawn storm riding @ Nosara, Costa Rica

Rico -
Photos by Patrick Kelly posted on social media.
Health

Why is the low hospitalization of patients with COVID-19?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In Costa Rica, less than 10% of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 require hospitalization, while the World Health Organization (WHO) says around 1 in...
Peru

Peru unveils phase-two economic reopening despite ongoing pandemic

Q24N -
(Q24N) Peru's President Martin Vizcarra on Thursday announced the second phrase of its economic reopening amid the country's ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which registered 4,284...
Blogs

We need the international voiced raised, not a wall!

Guest Contributor -
by Jose Antonio Solano S - I have earned the animosity of many for defending Nicaraguan immigrants. I still think that as a nation,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA