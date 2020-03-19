“Let’s be smarter. Let’s not wait until death comes so close to act.” Those were the forceful and clear words of the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, during the Thursday afternoon press conference, especially directed to those at risk, to stay at home to avoid contagion.

He explained that this week will be key in terms of the increase and lethality of future cases of the coronavirus covid-19, therefore, he insisted on the continued practice of handwashing and other hygiene measures are more important.

Staying at home is key. Salas emphasized that “now is the time to act” and not wait for someone close to get sick or dies to “take this seriously”.

The minister, who is a specialist in epidemiology, said that it is not “worth” having to come to the stage of deciding who should have a ventilator and who should not; referring to the number of infected people who may need to be admitted to an Intensive Care Unit.