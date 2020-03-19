Public Security Minister Michael Soto assured that they have had multiple reports of clandestine bars operating due to the closure of bars and discos as part of the government’s action plan against the affectation by COVID-19.

Soto said that the Fuerza Publica (national police) will also go to shut down these places, since they have already identified them, as they generate a great risk to the population.

“We are receiving a lot of information on the operation of clandestine bars, which already have a propensity to exist, however, as a result of the decree of the President and the Ministry of Health,” said the Minister.

The minister made reiterated the call for the population to obey the order to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus, due to this, they will have mega-operations (roadblocks) on public roads to ensure that people comply with prevention measures.

A man with the last name López was already arrested in Puntarenas for “flagrante delicto” for refusing to close his bar despite having been notified of a health order.

According to the Police Force Legal Support Department, the person arrested was summoned for April 13 to appear in Court.

In the actions carried out by the Fuerza Publica (National Police) throughout the country, 409 premises closed and 491 notifications handed out.