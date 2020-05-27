Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Health seizes 80 COVID-19 rapid tests

A Costa Rican doctor repatriated in flight from Colombia tried to enter the country without the sanitary permits for the tests

The Ministry of Health, in a joint operation with the Air Surveillance of ​​the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and the General Directorate of Customs, seized a total of 80 rapid tests for detection of COVID-19.

These tests were found in the luggage of a passenger arriving on a humanitarian flight from Colombia Tuesday morning. The forfeiture is valued at around US$2,800.

As part of the actions, the Ministry of Health will send this case with the evidence gathered to the prosecutor’s office of the College of Physicians of Costa Rica since the passenger is a Costa Rican doctor.

“The Ministry of Health reiterates that any company or person who wishes to register COVID-19 tests can request it, complying with the sanitary registration requirements for medical equipment that guarantee the effectiveness of the product, a determining factor in tests of this type,” said the Ministry of Health in a press bulletin.

