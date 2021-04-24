Saturday 24 April 2021
type here...
HealthRedaqtedVaccine

Health workers obliged to be vaccinated against Covid-19

The exception will be made for those officials who, due to a duly declared medical contraindication, are unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

by Rico
66

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) announced Friday through a statement that health workers must comply with the mandatory vaccination against covid-19.

However, the CCSS did not specify which personnel must comply with the order.

- Advertisement -

The general manager of the CCSS, Roberto Cervantes Barrantes, affirms that there is already a procedure to follow when there is a refusal to vaccinate and since last April 16, it has been proceeding as established.

Decree No. 42889-S establishes the mandatory application of the COVID-19 vaccine, as follows:

  • Compliance with the vaccination of work teams will be transferred to each headquarters and indicates that all officials must be vaccinated when appropriate.
  • The exception will be made for those officials who, due to a duly declared medical contraindication, are unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • A list of people who refuse to be vaccinated with full personal identification and service should be made; the data will be confidential.

In addition, the steps to be followed to adopt the measures that guarantee compliance with the executive decree were established:

  • Those who refuse will be given a notice of prevention in which they are given 5 working days to comply with the procedure or to provide the medical reasons that make it impossible to be vaccinated.
  • The administration will refer each case to the occupational physician and the person in charge of immunizations at the workplace, who will explain the need to apply the vaccine, its efficacy, safety and possible local or systemic reactions, as well as the benefits or advantages.
  • When analyzing the particular case, the supervisor of the worker is informed whether or not there is a medical contraindication for the application of the vaccine against COVID-19; this in order to analyze alternative measures.
  • If the absence of justification on the part of the worker is verified and they still refuse to be vaccinated, the administration will assess an administrative procedure or a possible disciplinary responsibility.

In that case, the administration must comply with the Labor Relations Regulations, safeguarding the principle of due process, proportionality and reasonableness in sanctioning matters, in order that a possible procedure be notified to the investigated within a period of one month.

- Advertisement -

Cervantes called on each worker to assess their role within the institution and understand the importance of each one’s action to offer the safest possible health space.

“Thanks to science we can fight the pandemic with a safe vaccine and that is why we know that by getting vaccinated we are also protecting our loved ones, patients and users of health services,” said the general manager.

Likewise, Luis Bolaños Guzmán, director of the Labor Welfare Directorate points out that the possibility of taking more important measures will be the final resource and educational options must have been exhausted so that the worker understands the importance of being vaccinated for him and the work environment of the.

“We trust in being able to have a frank conversation with each of those who do not wish to be vaccinated, which is why the instrument allows, among other things, the exposure to risk of the worker to be assessed. Health, good labor relations and respect for due process are fundamental factors for the well-being of each person,”, stated Bolaños.

Doctor of the Children’s Hospital who refused to be vaccinated must do so compulsorily

The CCSS order extends also to the pediatrician at the National Children’s Hospital (HNN) who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The doctor (whose identity was not released) became infected with COVID-19 and had contact with 3 children who were receiving care in the hospital. The patients were treated with the respective personal protective equipment and after doing the respective tests to identify if they were infected, they were negative for COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

According to the medical center, a face-to-face prevention call was extended to the doctor.

Olga Arguedas, general director of the Pediatric Center at the HNN, pointed out that in a mandatory way and in accordance with the provisions of the law, the doctor must compulsorily get the vaccine against COVID-19.

Arguedas reported that at this time they are working to schedule her vaccination appointment.

“She must have the vaccine compulsorily according to the legal provisions. The vaccination schedule is in process,” said Arguedas.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s Coronavirus News: Friday record in ICU to covid-19 and the second highest number in daily cases
Next articleNew Blow: Gasoline Price Hike Approved
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Organizer of ‘Summer Fest’ in Cartago affirms cancelation of event

QCOSTARICA - The organizer of the "Summer Fest" event, scheduled for...
Read more

Business sector fears not being able to bear another ‘hammer’ blow

QCOSTARICA - Through campaigns on social networks and a call for...
Read more

MOST READ

President Miguel Díaz-Canel is the new leader of the Communist Party of Cuba after the departure of Raúl Castro

Photos of Costa Rica

San Jose as seen from Cartago

Rico -
The capital seen from the north of Cartago. Photo: Rafael Pacheco
San Jose

For the second consecutive year no Festival of Light, Carnaval or Tope

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of San José announced this Wednesday that this year, for the second consecutive year, there will not be the traditional...
Health

Today’s Coronavirus News: Friday record in ICU to covid-19 and the second highest number in daily cases

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Friday, April 23, 2021, shortly after 6:00 pm, the Ministry of Health reported the second-highest number of covid-19 cases in a...
Front Page

Editorial: A national joke

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Following is a translation of the editorial in La Nacion Friday following the report that the last 3 kilometers of the expansion...
Security

New surveillance cameras seek to reduce assaults on the General Cañas

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of Heredia will place four surveillance cameras on a section of the General Cañas highway that has registered an escalation...
Coronavirus

Shortness of breath and five other symptoms that warrant getting medical attention

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Most people who get covid-19 experience it as mild, temporary respiratory infection, with symptoms like coughing, a fever, and shortness of breath;...
QToons

President tells Tico “Whoever can, better to travel abroad to get vaccinated”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This toon my Crhoy.com captures well the differences between the haves and have nots in Costa Rica. In the caption, the President tells...
Health

Today’s coronavirus news: ICUs overloaded, occupancy for critically ill with covid-19 reaches 85%

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The number of patients with covid-19 is advancing by leaps and bounds. This Monday, 571 people were hospitalized, 263 in an Intensive...
Health

Health workers obliged to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) announced Friday through a statement that health workers must comply with the mandatory vaccination against...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.