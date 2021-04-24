Saturday 24 April 2021
EconomyFuel PricesRedaqted

New Blow: Gasoline Price Hike Approved

by Rico
122

QCOSTARICA – The Autoridad Reguladora de Servicios Públicos (Aresep) – regulator of public services – approved on Friday a new increase in the price of fuels at the request of the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope).

The price hike will be ¢8 colones for a liter of super gasoline and ¢6 colones for regular; meanwhile, the price per liter of diesel will be reduced by ¢18 colones.

The new prices at the pumps, once the approval goes into effect (either by the end of next week or the first days of May, following the publication in La Gaceta) will be ¢708 colones for a liter of super, ¢689 for regular and ¢554 for diesel.

This is the fifth consecutive increase this year.

The request, says Recope, was based on the rise in international oil prices.

Costa Rica continues being the country with the highest fuel prices in the region.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

