Monday 23 August 2021
Heavy rains due to tropical wave affected 24 cantons

Families had to be evacuated due to landslides and floods

NationalRedaqtedWeather
By Q Costa Rica
Cartago and El Guarco were part of the cantons where there was flooding due to the passage of tropical wave No. 26.
QCOSTARICA – Tropical wave No. 26 Saturday afternoon and night affected 24 cantons, resulting in the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – having to attend 66 incidents, including a temporary shelter for a family that was at high risk in La Carpio, La Uruca in San Jose.

The passage of tropical wave No. 26 left a Saturday afternoon and night with moderate to heavy rains. Photo: Rafael Pacheco.

In other cases, the affected had to spend the night with friends and families.

Among the most affected places were Varablanca de Heredia, where a landslide forced the highway in Cinco Esquinas to be closed for several hours, near the sector known as Los Cartagos.

There were also landslides on route32, between San José and Limón through the Zurquí, but it was not necessary to close the road, since only one lane was obstructed.

Sigifredo Pérez, director of Risk Management of the CNE, reported that the local committees of 24 cantons attended 50 cases of flooding and 16 landslides.

Pérez added that 22 people had to be mobilized in San Rafael Abajo de Desamparados, due to a landslide that affected an apartment complex, as well as another 41 in El Guarco de Cartago, because the overflow of storm sewers caused the water to enter their houses.

This Sunday CNE personnel carried out field assessments in the affected cantons, while machinery from the municipalities and the MOPY removing debris and mud on national and cantonal roads.

Among the affected cantons are El Guarco, Cartago, Heredia, Santo Domingo, San Isidro, Palmares, San Rafael, Naranjo, Alajuela, San José, Desamparados and Curridabat.

The CNE maintains a yellow alert for rains throughout the territory, with the exception of the Caribbean, where the alert is green.

Cartago and El Guarco were part of the cantons where there was flooding due to the passage of tropical wave No. 26.

Still rainy

This Sunday, a hot humid environment favored the process of evaporation caused more heavy rains in several areas of the country.

According to Juan Diego Naranjo, from the national weather institute, the  Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), downpours with electrical storms hit various parts of the Central Valley, as well as in the mountainous sectors of the Pacific, and the northern zone.

At 4:30 om, the IMN reported that the rains have concentrated on the mountain ranges, registering amounts of up to 65 liters per square meter in the mountains of the northern zone and the northern Caribbean. Incidents were reported in the province of Cartago, in Orosi and its surroundings, due to the heavy rains.

Also in San José, Tibás, Coronado, Heredia, Moravía and many other areas of the Greater Metropolitan Area it rained raining heavily in the afternoon and into the early evening.

The IMN requests caution in the cantons west of the Central Valley (Alajuela, Escazú, Puriscal, Mora, Santa Bárbara) and places that, after Saturday’s rains, were left vulnerable due to saturated soils, such as the canton of Turrialba in Cartago.

 

Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction August 23: Plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate
Next articleHalf the deaths on the road are of motorcyclists
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

