Heavy rains leave rivers overflowing in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA – Heavy rains due to the indirect effects of Eta, a category 4 hurricane that hit Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast this Tuesday morning, caused floods in the province of Guanacaste.

Marcelo Morera, regional director of the Traffic Police in the Chorotega region, confirmed that the Tamarindo sector was flooded after the overflowing of rivers due to heavy rains.

- Advertisement -

As you can see in the photos the road is completely covered by water.

The police chief also reported another flood in Nosara, between Sámara towards Ostional, due to overflowing rivers.

- Advertisement -

Authorities ask to be alert to any weather effects in your area, despite the fact that the cyclone directly hit Nicaragua and Honduras, it is being felt in up and down Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, and the Central Valley.