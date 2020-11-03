COVID-19 in Costa Rica: Intense scolding (regañazo) from the Minister of Health

QCOSTARICA – It’s been some time since the Minister of Health himself, Daniel Salas, took part in the daily noon press conference from Casa Presidencial.

His demeanor, even behind the face mask, was clear that he had more in mind than giving the daily epidiomological report. And his words were true to his body language.

- Advertisement -

Right after providing the daily numbers of confirmed cases, hospitalizations, recoveries and death, Dr. Salas unleashed an intense scolding (regañazo in Spanish) on our recent behaviour, in particular that of a group attending a huge Halloween party organzized by Jogo at the Pedregal that was only authorized as a drive-in event.

The Minister showed us slides of how droplets of virus can infect others, in minute detail of how, this and that, announcing the suspension of Pedregal’s health permits for 30 days and a fine for Jogo, the organizer of the event.

“There is a message that I would like to convey to you, and that is that the pandemic continues. We have to continue to take good care of ourselves, see what is happening in Europe. I refer to this because during this weekend a Halloween celebration resulted in a regrettable documented complaint of an activity that took place by the company Jogo, in Pedregal, which Pedregal is authorized for drive-in concerts.

“We all already have a basis for what should or should not happen in the middle of a pandemic. This activity where we saw people dancing very close to each other, or dancing outside the vehicles, which is not allowed, leads to the suspension of the operating permit for Pedregal for a month and a fine is being applied to the company Jogo for the not complying with the guidelines,” Salas said.

- Advertisement -

Salas detailed that the Ministry of Health authorized the development of these activities with a maximum capacity of 300 vehicles, where people have to stay inside the vehicle throughout the auto event and stay in the same social bubble (without going over to another vehicle or exchanging objects between passengers of different vehicles).

In a strange way, it was great to see Dr. Salas in front of the cameras and with the same fervor, he had months back, when evey single day, even on Sundays, he would be there for us.

The numbers of Tuesday

For Tuesday, November 3, 2020, the country registers 863 new cases of COVID-19, of which 246 are by epidemiological link and 617 by tesring, for a total of 112,120 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 54,129 women and 57,991 men, of which 94,567 are Costa Rican and 17,553 are foreigners.

68,604 have recovered, of which 32,985 are women and 35,619 are men.

- Advertisement -

462 people are hospitalized, 185 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 93 years.

For Tuesday, 15 deaths were reported: 10 men and five women, with an age range of 18 to 100 years.

In total, there are 1,419 deaths associatied with COVID-19: 540 women and 879 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.