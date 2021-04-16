Heredia Hospital enables vaccination to speed up campaign against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – The San Vicente de Paúl Hospital in Heredia, enabled a vaccination program in the mobile unit installed outside of the medical center to support the Heredia-Cubujuquí health area, to speed up the immunization process against covid-19 in the province.

It is estimated that this will increase the weekly doses applied by almost 300, in addition to the 1,800 that were programmed in the health area, explained the director of the hospital, Priscila Balmaceda Chaves.

The vaccines will be applied on Thursdays and Fridays by officials from both the medical center and the health area. Priority will be given to the group 2 population, made up of those over 58 years of age, according to the categorization of the Ministry of Health.

“We will provide logistical, physical and human support to guarantee a more agile vaccination and the health area will be in charge of calling people to assign them the date and time they must appear at the hospital to be vaccinated,” said Balmaceda.

This mobile unit was used to vaccinate the first line of care personnel that make up the priority group 1.