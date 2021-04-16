Friday 16 April 2021
type here...
HealthNationalNews

Vehicle restrictions back this weekend!

On Saturdays only vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers can circulate and odd numbers on Sundays from 5 am to 11 pm, starting April 17 and until further notice

by Rico
34

QCOSTARICA – The sharp increase in the number of new daily cases of covid and people requiring hospitalization is the reason for the bringing back the vehicular restrictions on the weekends, explained Health Minister, Daniel Salas.

Downtown San Jose traffic

Starting this weekend, Saturday, April 17, only vehicles with even number ending license plates (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) and odd number ending plates (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) on Sunday, April 18, can circulate between 5:00 am and 11:00 pm.

- Advertisement -

The restriction is countrywide and will be in effect on weekends until further notice.

The nighttime restrictions continue in effect from 11:00 am to 5:00 am every day; as the restrictions weekdays in the central area of San Jose.

The “official” details on the vehicular restrictions and exemptions can be found at https://sites.google.com/presidencia.go.cr/alertas

For this Thursday, 1,121 new positive cases were confirmed, more than double the daily cases in the last couple of months, and 507 hospitalized people were registered, of which 236 are in intensive care, according to the report of the Ministry of Health.

- Advertisement -

“We note with great concern the sustained increase in cases every day, in addition to the growth in deaths. This leads us to take an immediate measure that is the restriction on weekends for plates. It is a measure that has statistically shown to have a strength and an important impact on mobilization and infections,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas.

Costa Rica was doing well right to and including Semana Santa, which is believed that many threw caution to the wind, putting aside measures such as tweaking a mask and social distancing while vacationing.

Since the beginning of last week, the number of daily cases grew sharply, on many days more than double the daily average for many weeks before. With that the number of people requiring a hospital bed, while the number of deaths from causes associated with the covid-18 virus also increased.

The concern is the capacity of hospital services to meet the sharp demand to the contagion of covid-19, in addition to pressure by the attention of traffic accidents, conflicts due to violent events and other pathologies, requiring hospital beds.

“Hospital pressure is increasing every day, it increases between 10 and 20 patients due to covid-19 every day,” said the medical manager of the Caja, Mario Ruiz.

According to the report by Dr. Salas, the virus’s reproduction rate or contagion rate is currently 1.41; which means that 100 sick people will infect another 141.

- Advertisement -

The measure restricting vehicles only on weekends aims to slow down the increase in infections without hitting too hard commercial activity.

The authorities upheld the decision is based on various studies by the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and the State of the Nation Program, as well as international research from the United Kingdom, China, the United States and Italy, which have shown that the reduction of mobility is the best measure to reduce the circulation of the virus.

According to the analysis of the UCR, the restriction on weekends combined with an adequate application of protocols potentially affects the reduction of infections.

In addition, due to the rise in the number of cases, the Ministry of Health will resume providing a daily report on the status of the infections and hospitalizations. Last month the report was being provided twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleRuta 32 (San Jose – Limon) CLOSED to 5am Friday!
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Sexual activity in Colombia also took its toll due to the pandemic

QCOLOMBIA – Sexual activity in Colombia had negative effects as a...
Read more

The Pandemic: Epidemiological report April 13, 2021

QCOSTARICA -  Costa Rica added 891 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April...
Read more

MOST READ

Covid rebound: 435 people hospitalized, 208 in Intensive Care

Vaccine

Tourists can travel to the United States to get vaccinated against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Ricans and other nationals, with a valid United States visa can travel there to be vaccinated against covid-19, without fear of...
HQ

Ruta 32 (San Jose – Limon) CLOSED to 5am Friday!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ruta 32, which connects San José with Limón, will be closed from 6:00 pm from this Thursday until Friday 5:00 am...
Infrastructure

College of Engineers qualifies as unjustifiable stoppage of works in Circunvalacion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Unjustified. The Colegio Federado de Ingenieros y Arquitectos (CFIA) - Federated College of Engineers and Architects - qualifies the rejection of the...
Brazil

Brazilian Prostitutes ‘Priority Group’ COVID Vaccination

Q24N -
Q24N - Prostitutes in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte have gone on a week-long strike, urging the government to give them prioritized COVID...
Entertainment

Frida Sofía assures that Alejandra Guzmán’s father abused her: “He was a very disgusting man.”

Luis Morales -
Frida Sofía has launched accusations against her family, especially against her mother, singer Alejandra Guzmán, but also directed against her grandfather, actor and singer...
The Americas

What inspired digital nomads to flee America’s big cities may spur legions of remote workers to do the same

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - If one thing is clear about remote work, it’s this: Many people prefer it and don’t want their bosses to take...
Health

Spike in covid-19 cases could bring back the “hammer”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The spike in cases of covid-19 in recent days set off the alarms and has the authorities analyzing the possibility of bringing...
Brazil

Bolsonaro compares quarantines to Maduro’s dictatorship

Rico -
Q24N - Brasilia (EFE) The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, said this Saturday that the country is experiencing a "dictatorship" due to the quarantines...
Consumption

RECOPE asks for another hike in fuel prices

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If you haven't gotten over the whopping increase in fuel prices that went into effect this Wednesday, ready for another, the fifth...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.