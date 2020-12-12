Saturday, 12 December 2020
EconomyDollar ExchangeNews

High demand for the dollar resurfaces and interventions by the Central Bank return

by Rico
0

QCOSTARICA – The U.S. dollar returns to the fore after weeks without shocks, and the demand for the currency has skyrocketed.

Although it is understandable that at this time there is an upward behavior of the exchange rate, on Friday, December 4, the highest daily volume (US$146 million) demanded since October 23, 2018, was reported by Frecuencia Económica.

- Advertisement -

This week, the dollar exchange has risen ¢6.8 colones (1.13%), reaching ¢608.48 in MONEX.

With the increased demand, once again the Central Bank is intervening in the exchange market.

The Cental made interventions in two days this past week after it had not done so since November 26, and before that on November 13.

- Advertisement -

Specifically, it intervened with $1.9 million on Wednesday and US$150,000 on Thursday.

Regarding the reference exchange rate, it is today, Saturday, December 12, at ¢609.91 for the sell and ¢603.18 for buy, however, it is not a reason for alert, since it is within the estimates by the Mercado de Valores (Stock Market) for the end of year, in a range between ¢600 and ¢610.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘War Against Sex Workers:’ What Visa and Mastercard Dropping Pornhub Means to Performers
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Dollar exchange now two and a half months above ¢600

Dollar Exchange Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Since September 18, the price of the dollar exchange...
Read more

Pressure on dollar exchange begins to give ground: Will it be sustainable?

Dollar Exchange Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After peaking on November 11, at ¢616.58 according to...
Read more

MOST READ

National

People who enter volcanoes through unauthorized areas could face up to three years in prison

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) issued a statement on Tuesday in which it reminded citizens that illegal entry to national...
Read more
World

Book about Salvini among the best sellers in Italy …

Rico -
QWORLD - A curious book dedicated to the leader of the extreme right in Italy, Matteo Salvini deserves "Why Salvini deserves trust, respect and...
Expat Focus

The 10 most common scams of December in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting last Friday, December 4, a large number of breteadores (employees) receive the Aguinaldo, Christmas bonus, followed up by the regular salary...
Jobs

Multinational MicroVention will hire 2,000 for expansion in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The American-Japanese company MicroVention Terumo medical device company announced Monday, December 7, that it will hire 2,000 new employees to meet its...
Tourism

Travelers will have tourist-cultural guides to discover Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - National and foreign travelers will have detailed information to plan their trips thanks to the “Guías Turísticas y Culturales” (Tourist and Cultural...
Reports

Will poor countries miss out on COVID-19 vaccinations?

Deutsche Welle -
QREPORTS - Nine out of 10 people in poor countries are unlikely to receive COVID-19 vaccine next year as the world’s richest nations snap...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.