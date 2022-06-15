Wednesday 15 June 2022
type here...
Search

High prices and low consumption capacity for Costa Ricans: the causes

Inflation is hitting many countries, Costa Rica is no exception

BusinessEconomyInflation
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture

QTECH - The Internet Explorer (IE) browser, which entered...
Read more

ILO reveals that 3.3 million children work in Central America and Mexico

Q24N - The International Labor Organization (ILO) revealed this...
Read more

Anthony Contreras’ father quit his job to see his son qualify for the World Cup

QCOSTARICA - He quit his job to see his...
Read more

Liberty aspires to continue leadership in telecommunications in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Liberty, the new identity of the merged...
Read more

High prices and low consumption capacity for Costa Ricans: the causes

QCOSTARICA - Costa Ricans must take more money out...
Read more

Conti’s Attack Against Costa Rica Sparks a New Ransomware Era

Q REPORTS (WIRED) For the last two months, Costa...
Read more

Costa Rica going to World Cup! Again.

QCOSTARICA - “Today is a joyful day,” said Navas,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢681.10 Buy

¢688.60 small> Sell

15 June 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Ricans must take more money out of their pockets to buy goods and services, while the country experiences the highest inflation in the last ten years.

Costa Ricans must take more money out of their pockets to buy goods and services. La Republica

The same phenomenon is seen in other countries, the United States for its part is reporting the highest inflation since the 1980s.

These are the main causes of the increase in the prices of products and services.

  • The conflict between Russia and Ukraine increases the price of crude oil and other inputs.
    - Advertisement -

    The conflict is exacerbating the upward pressure on oil prices, while Western Europe increases its purchases of crude oil to replace the gas that it can no longer buy due to the embargo on Russian exports.

    Between January 2021 and May 2022, Costa Rica’s oil bill increased by more than $1,100 million, since the price of a barrel is almost $120, double what it was a year ago.

    The conflict has also increased the price of other raw materials.

  • Backlogs in supply chains. The cost of many of the intermediate and consumer goods has grown, especially due to the low level of production after the impact of the Covid pandemic, as well as in global transport.

    The low production has been a global phenomenon, even the blow has been strong in China, one of the main industrial producers in the world.

    While the problem has been exacerbated by shipping delays, including closures at the port of Shanghai – the world’s largest – over China’s “Zero Covid” policy in recent months.

  • Excess liquidity. Prices increase given the amount of money injected into the economy of various countries to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
  • Opening of Costa Rica to the global economy. Costa Rica relies heavily on trade with other countries where prices are rising – it’s called imported inflation.
- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleConti’s Attack Against Costa Rica Sparks a New Ransomware Era
Next articleLiberty aspires to continue leadership in telecommunications in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Households buy less, pay more and eliminate products due to high inflation

QCOSTARICA - n times of high inflation, consumers prioritize basic products...
Read more

President blames former gvt for spending US$2.3 billion in international reserves

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves blamed the government of the former...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Business

Liberty aspires to continue leadership in telecommunications in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Liberty, the new identity of the merged...
Reports

Conti’s Attack Against Costa Rica Sparks a New Ransomware Era

Q REPORTS (WIRED) For the last two months, Costa...
Paying the bills