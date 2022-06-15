Liberty aspires to continue leadership in telecommunications in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Liberty, the new identity of the merged brands Cabletica and Movistar Costa Rica, announced Tuesday, plans to maintain the benefits of its acquired customers.

With a new typography, and blue and orange colors, Liberty was presented as a brand that evokes the emotion and dynamism of the industry that leads with more than 3.3 million registered subscriptions (as of December 2021) in all its modalities: mobile and fixed telephony, fixed Internet and subscription television.

With the slogan “Expresá lo que sos” (Express what you are), the company will continue to offer the plans that Movistar and Cabletica had available until this Monday, with the promise of strengthening its portfolio through the growth of the Fiber Optic network, projecting to cover fixed services more than 50% of the country, with high-speed Internet for a maximum term of three years.

Likewise, the company is committed to maintaining its leadership in mobile coverage thanks to the 4G LTE Pro network, which currently reaches more than 90% of the population, pending preparation at the network and platform level for the deployment of 5G.

“Our new commercial identity represents a new beginning, a Liberty that will bring the best connectivity, a true converged offer and the best technology, all under one brand,” said Johanna Escobar, general manager of Liberty Latin America.

The arrival of Liberty Latin America in Costa Rica dates back to 2018 when most of Cabletica’s shares were acquired, and later the take over the operation of Telefónica’s Movistar Costa Rica.

“At Liberty Latin America we could not be more satisfied with the commitment we have made in Costa Rica, achieving in a few months the synergy of two companies that until a year ago were completely separate without losing focus on our solid growth in the market”, commented Guillermo Ponce, Senior Vice President for Central and South American Markets at Liberty Latin America.

About the immediate repercussions of the new brand for all its users, they will maintain their contracting conditions, as well as other benefits such as Cellular Protection, Pasa-Gigas, Roaming Without Borders, Unlimited Plans, premium content and digital television, among others.

In the coming weeks, the brand will unify home Internet, mobile, television and fixed telephony services in a single package and a single invoice, through the Liberty Total plans, while customers who already have an individual Liberty plan will obtain benefits for contracting other services such as 50% more speed in their fixed plans or 50% more data in their mobile plans.

Liberty presented both its “Mi Liberty” self-management application, which can be downloaded from the main application stores, and its new website, www.libertycr.com, where its customers and the general public will be able to access all the information related to the new brand, its products and services, as well as a section with frequently asked questions about changing the brand.

More. Liberty’s prepaid and postpaid mobile subscribers will be able to exclusively enjoy the Qatar 2022 World Cup, being the only operator that will exclusively offer this possibility to its customers.

Liberty Empresas is the brand aimed at small, medium and large organizations, as well as government and public entities; Its main novelty is the Narrow Band -IoT network over 4G LTE Pro, the only one in Central America for the development of artificial intelligence and corporate connectivity.

The company will have around 100 Liberty stores throughout the country, thanks to the merger of the Movistar and Cabletica brands, with a fresh and renewed image.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning to coincide with Costa Rica’s national team playoff game with New Zealand aired on Cabletica.

