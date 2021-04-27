Tuesday 27 April 2021
Historic: Record cases of covid-19 in a single day and hospitalizations

Costa Rica this Tuesday reached a record number of infections and hospitalizations due to covid-19

by Rico
207

QCOSTARICA – While we have yet to get the complete epidemiological report, the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, reported for this Tuesday afternoon, 1,927 new cases of covid-19 and 18 deaths.

This brings the total for the week of Wednesday, April 21 to Tuesday, April 27, 11,200 new cases -1,600 average daily – for an accumulated total of 243,167.

The numbers of new infections have grown rapidly this past week, setting a new record on three days – Thursday (1,776), Saturday (1,830), and today.

Also of great concern is the number of hospitalizations, also reaching record levels this Tuesday: 789 people are in hospital with covid-19, of which 340 are in intensive care.

As for deaths associated with covid-18, this Tuesday 18 new deaths were reported. With this, the accumulated total is 3,186 deaths: 1,204 women and 1,982 men, with an age range of two to 103 years.

Minister Salas called for the entire population to take extreme care of itself.

The country is headed into unknown territory, never has there been a near collapse of medical services.

For its part, the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) warns of an increase of cantons elevated to “orange” from “yellow” alert the last two weeks.

Today, 53 cantons are on orange alert, 27 of them elevated because their risk index exceeds the threshold

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Remember vehicle restriction begin at 9 pm today, Tuesday, April 27
