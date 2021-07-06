Tuesday 6 July 2021
HIV prevention drug will be available in Costa Rica’s private sector

Plan in the CCSS will begin on July 12, 2021 in two health areas: Mata Redonda-hospital (Ricardo Moreno Cañas clinic) and Carmen-Montes de Oca (Central clinic)

QCOSTARICA – The private sector and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) already have the approved regulatory framework to dispense Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a daily pill that prevents HIV transmission.

This drug will be available to men who have sex with men (MSM), trans women and serodiscordant partners (when a partner is not HIV positive), according to the technical recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The CCSS will start the pilot plan for the dispensing of PrEP, starting on July 12 in the Mata Redonda-hospital (Moreno Cañas Clinic) and Carmen-Montes de Oca (Central Clinic) health areas. ). People who are interested in being part of this program can approach any of these two health areas (even if they are not from their area of ​​assignment) to request their appointment. The drug will be available while the pilot plan is underway.

After the pilot plan, the Caja will carry out an analysis to see the possibility of acquiring the drug in the future.

PrEP is used by people with a higher probability of acquiring the virus, when used together with a condom, it reduces the chances of contracting HIV / AIDS through sexual intercourse by more than 95% and by more than 70% through syringes or needles.

The Costa Rican Demographic Association (ADC) and the Esperanza Viva Association (ASEV) will be allies to work with the key population on informative actions on the use of this drug. Additionally, in order to sensitize the population that engages in high-risk sexual practices, the National Council for Comprehensive HIV Care (CONASIDA) and the Country Coordinating Mechanism of Costa Rica (MCP-CR), promote the communication campaign: PrEP + Condom You are safe !; Executed through the social networks of the MCP-CR and the CONASIDA website.

Since January 2020, with the technical advice of the WHO and the financial support of the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the work route for the provision of PrEP within the framework of the Strategy of Combined Prevention in Costa Rica for the containment of HIV in the populations of  MSM and Trans Women.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

