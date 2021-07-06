Tuesday 6 July 2021
The vaccinated against covid-19, without symptoms, will not have to quarantine

New guideline of the Ministry of Health establishes that the vaccinated are considered "low risk"

by Rico
76

QCOSTARICA – If you are vaccinated against covid-19 and had contact with a person who with the virus, you will no longer have to quarantine, regardless of the months that have elapsed since you completed your two doses. Of course, as long as you do not have any symptoms.

This is established by version 21 of the National Guidelines for the Surveillance of covid-19 (Lineamientos Nacionales para la Vigilancia de la enfermedad covid-19), published Monday, July 5, 2021, which considers these people as “low risk”.

Previous versions of the guidelines established the possibility of avoiding isolation, only for people who had completed 180 days from the moment they were vaccinated. However, given the new scientific evidence, this possibility is no longer limited to a specific period of months after vaccination, as long as these requirements are met:

  • Has the complete vaccination schedule for covid-19 (Pfizer and AstraZeneca: two doses)
  • 14 days have elapsed after completing the vaccination schedule.
  • Have no symptoms.

In the case of health workers, prison police, long-stay home officials, and caregivers of vulnerable groups, even when they are defined as low-risk contacts, they will be tested for PCR for SARS-CoV-2 between the fourth and seventh day, after the initial contact.

The above in order to study the presence or absence of the virus. If the test is positive the person will self-isolate.

As of Monday, June 28 (the latest data, new data will be available later today), 2,440,385 people had been vaccinated, of which 1,629,222 had already received their first jab, and 811,163 had both.

In relative terms, 32% of Costa Ricans already have at least one dose, while 16% have already completed their immunization.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

