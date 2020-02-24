A 55-year-old homeless man was sentenced to one year in prison for twice raping a dog in Alajuelita, San José. Judge Sonia Quintana, of the Pavas Criminal Court of Pavas, handed down the sentence this Monday morning.

Eyewitness testimony during trial was overwhelming proof that Fausto Martín Rojas Araya did rape the dog on two separate occasions in October 2017. The jail sentence is six months for each count, reported La Nacion.

