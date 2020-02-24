Costa Rica president, Carlos Alvarado, was criminally denounced by lawyer Gloria Navas, for the creation of the Data Analysis Unit (UPAD).

According to Alvarado, the UPAD team was created for decision making through statistics, however, it also gives the government access to confidential information from public institutions.

The public revelation of the UPAD’s existence generated controversy, given it is not known exactly what that private information will be used for.

On Sunday, Alvarado ordered a stop to the work of the UPAD so that the Ombudsman’s Office can conduct an investigation.

At 8 am this Monday morning, Ombudswoman Catalina Crespo met with the president and said they will do a “legal and technical investigation of the UPAD”.

The official announcement of the creation of UPAD was made by President Alvarado on Friday, February 21. However, the unit had been operating for some 18 months prior.

Attorney General, Emillia Navas, confirmed her office is evaluating two formal complaints filed against President Alvarado.

Although the Ministerio Publico (Public Prosecutor’s Office) did not reveal the names of the complainants, lawyer Gloria Navas did on social media publicized that she was one of had filed a complaint against the president, the Minister of the Presidency, Víctor Morales, as well as the interim Minister of Planning, Daniel Soto.

The press office of the Ministerio Publico confirmed that the complaints are being processed and that a case has not yet been opened at this time.