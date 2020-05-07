Thursday, 7 May 2020
Central AmericaHonduras

Honduran curfew extended until May 17

By Q24N
As a measure to stop the coronavirus pandemic, the Honduran government extended the curfew that has been in force since mid-March, until May 17.

Honduras reports (as of Thursday, May 7)  1,461 confirmed cases of the covid-19 infected and 99 deaths.

In a statement released on the national radio and television network, the Security Secretariat indicated that the measure is in compliance with the “plan to reduce the spread of covid-19 through mandatory social distancing.”

The official provision also restricts the movement of people to one digit so that they can make purchases in supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores, gas stations and procedures in banks and cooperatives.

Starting on Monday, only people whose identity card or passport number ends in 1 will be allowed to go to the authorized establishments, and so on until Friday, when those who end in 5 will be able to do so. only authorized personnel.

People with documents whose digit ends in 6, 7, 8, 9 and 0, can only leave from May 11 to 15.

Until last Friday the authorization allowed the exit to people with two digits, 1 and 2 on Monday, until 9 and 0 on Friday.

Pregnant women, people with disabilities and the elderly, will have priority in supermarkets and pharmacies, from 7:00 am to 9:00 am, while banks will be able to go from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

All authorized establishments must comply with biosafety controls, while customers must, obligatorily, wear a mask, gel, keep a distance of one and a half meters in the lines, and allow temperature control.

The new provision does not apply to municipalities in the department of Cortés, the one that registers the most cases of coronavirus; nor El Progreso (Yoro) and Las Vegas (Santa Bárbara), in the north and west of the country, where prevention measures are stricter.

Heavy transport, the agri-food sector and health personnel transit in a normal way, with the safe-conducts granted by the Exceptions Committee.

