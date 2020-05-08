Costa Rica borders restrictions will continue to June 15

Costa Rica has extended the border restrictions to Monday, June 15, the Minister of Security, Michael Soto, announced Thursday.

That means the prohibition of entry of foreigners, ie tourists to the country remains.

Costa Ricans may still enter the country, as well as residents who left prior to March 24, and will be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Residents who left Costa Rica on March 24 or later may not re-enter until further notice. A resident caught entering the country illegally will have their residency status revoked.

Costa Ricans, residents, and tourists in the country are allowed to leave.

This is the second extension since the national emergency declaration on March 16. Initially, the measure was implemented until April 12, then it was extended until April 30 and was never lifted.

Officially, this Thursday it was extended until June 15. On that day, the country would complete 60 days of border restrictions.

The restriction applies to all ports of entry: land, air or sea.

Last week, Costa Rica’s immigration service announced foreigners on a tourist visa who entered on December 17, 2019, or later can legally remain in the country until July 17, 2020.

This also means that tourists will be able to legally drive with their foreign license until that date.

United Airlines this week resumed commercial flights on a very limited basis, with a direct flight between San Jose and Houston; incoming only Costa Ricans and residents, outgoing no restrictions to leave the country.