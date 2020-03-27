Ministry of Health of Honduras reported on Thursday the first death by Covid-19 in that country. That is a 60-year-old man from Villanueva who entered a hospital in San Pedro de Sula.

According to a statement from the Honduras National Risk System (SINAGER), this person was admitted on March 19 and the Covid-19 test resulted positive.

“The patient developed Severe Bilateral Pneumonia with multiple pulmonary infiltrates, causing respiratory failure and later a cardiac arrest,” the statement cites.

Villanueva Mayor Walter Perdomo told a press conference that the first victim is feared to have had contact with other residents because he was an informal merchant. “He was one of the first patients we had you and until now in that neighborhood we have had no more patients to report.”

Honduras has 52 confirmed cases, the first two were on March 11. They were two women from Europe, one of them 42, and pregnant. The other is a woman who came from Switzerland.

From the first to cases, the Honduras government declared a state of sanitary emergency. closed schools for 14 days, both public and private and also canceled all public events.

Honduras continues with restrictions on travelers from Europe, China, Iran, and South Korea, with the exception of Hondurans who want to enter the country and the accredited diplomatic corps.

An expert committee made up of former ministers of health, infectious diseases, pulmonologists, and internists was created to “give a comprehensive clinical approach to the intervention plan of the Ministry of Health.”

Honduras established a Guideline for epidemiological surveillance, management, control and prevention of COVID-2019. They have a monitoring protocol for people who have been related to the two confirmed cases.

The new coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 24,361 and 542,788 confirmed (March 27, 2020, at 4:50 am) worldwide.