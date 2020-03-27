Nicaragua registered on Thursday, March 26, the first death from the new coronavirus, according to authorities from the Ministry of Health (Minsa). This is the second of two patients confirmed with Covid-19 in the country.

According to the Minsa, the patient died at 6:05 pm. The victim “had multiple health weaknesses associated with his condition as a carrier of the HIV virus,” Minsa said in a statement. Authorities say the man was also diabetic and hypertensive.

Vice-President Rosario Murillo reported this second case on March 20. It was a man who had returned to Nicaragua on March 16 from Colombia who presented chest pain, cough, respiratory distress and bilateral pneumonia.

So far, the government of Daniel Ortega has reported two cases of infection by the new coronavirus. The first case was reported on March 18 by the vice president, who said that it was a man who traveled to Panama and days later presented symptoms. According to Murillo, the man is stable.

Suspicious cases

As of noon on Thursday, Rosario Murillo reported that they are monitoring 14 suspected cases of coronavirus in the country, all asymptomatic.

Among the cases, there are people who had contact with the two confirmed cases and there are also other suspects who entered the country from countries such as Italy, Spain and South Korea.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.