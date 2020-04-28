Hoosters Costa Rica Announces Temporary Closure Due to Covid-19

Monday, 27 April 2020
In what could be a chain reaction, Hooters announced this Monday after a temporary closure of all its restaurants in Costa Rica.

The announcement came shortly after President Carlos Alvarado and Health Minister Daniel Salas outlined the measures until May 15, that in reality, at least for the hard-hit restaurant and hospitality sector, changes nothing.

“Due to the crisis we are facing, we decided to temporarily close our restaurants in their entirety, starting today, Monday, April 27, and until further notice. Thus ceasing the express service, which was the only one we maintained until yesterday,” says the restaurant chain its Facebook.

“We clarify,” the publication continues, “that this closure is temporary, and we hope to return to regularity as soon as this situation improves.”

The company thanks customers, who, it says, have remained loyal until the last moment. “Without you, it would have been impossible to get here.”

On February 3, the company announced the total closure of its restaurant in Moravia. It argued that due to conditions in the area, business expectations were not met and said that the stores in San Pedro, Heredia, Pinares and Escazú continued with their normal operation.

