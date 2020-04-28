Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Private companies donate almost 30,000 COVID-19 tests to the Caja

A group of private companies donated to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), 40 machines and almost 30,000 kits for the diagnosis of COVID-19

With this, they hope that the tests can be decentralized, so that there is more expeditious access in most areas across the country.

The initiative “Testing Proactivo COVID-19 en Costa Rica” (Proactive Testing COVID-19 in Costa Rica) is led by the Cámara Costarricense Norteamericana de Comercio (AmCham), la Alianza Empresarial para el Desarrollo (AED) and the Fundación Costa Rica Estados Unidos de América para la Cooperación (CRUSA).

“This agile and solution-oriented campaign attracted the solidarity of the private sector to decentralize covid-testing. This is a decisive contribution to public health and an indispensable step to initiate the economic reactivation for the benefit of all,” said Benjamin Vargas, president of the CRUSA Foundation.

This is one of the key initiatives that the private sector is promoting under the #SaldremosAdelanteCR crusade. The project has exceeded the initial goal of US$750,000 dollars, in fact, raising a total of US$1,808,387.

Donations are longer being accepted, more information about the program and the list of donors is at http://testingproactivo.cr.

The alliance will continue to explore new collaboration opportunities to create more favorable conditions to resume the country’s economic activities while maintaining the protection of the well-being and security of Costa Ricans.

These are the five CCSS hospitals iwhere tests for the detection of COVID-19 are carried out: San Juan de Dios, Calderón Guardia, and the Nacional de Niños (Children’s Hospital) in San Jose; San Vicente de Paúl, in Heredia; Max Peralta, in Cartago; Hospital de San Carlos, Cuidad Quesada, Alajuela; and the Monsignor Sanabria, in Puntarenas.

