Hospitalizations for covid-19 increased in the last week

The number of unvaccinated is four times greater than those who have a complete scheme

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 is still with us despite the...
QCOSTARICA – Covid-19 is still with us despite the relaxation of the sanitary measures such as no longer is the wearing the mask being mandatory.

According to data from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), hospitalizations for covid-19 increased by 5% in the last week. In addition, in the last 12 days, the occupancy of beds in non-IUC units also increased by 21%.

According to the report, in the last five weeks, the daily admissions are 31 patients on average, however, the occupation went from 245 on May 13 to 296 on May 24.

For this Wednesday the total number of people hospitalized after suffering complications caused by covid-19 is 342, of which 44 are in intensive care.

Vaccination is the key to slow growth of hospitalizations, despite the increase in new infections.

According to Roy Wong McClure, CCSS doctor and epidemiologist, the pandemic continues and the protection of the vaccine is lost over time, so it is necessary to apply the established reinforcements or booster shot.

Data from the CCSS show that the number of hospitalized patients without vaccination is four times greater than those who have a complete scheme (three doses in Costa Rica).

According to the CCSS, there is a significant increase in people who consult for other pathologies and who, when screened, test positive for covid-19, once-again generating pressure in medical centers such as the San Vicente de Paúl hospital, Heredia, and the San Rafael hospital, Alajuela.

According to the latest epidemiological report by the Ministry of Health, between May 17 and 24, the number of confirmed infections went from 10,213 to 12,925, 26.55% more.

In the last week, there were 1,846 daily cases on average. If you will recall, just a couple of months ago, the number of daily cases was under 300.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

