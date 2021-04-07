Wednesday 7 April 2021
How Costa Ricans Are Curbing Their Lockdown Boredom?

by Carter Maddox
Maybe you hate lockdowns, and we don’t blame you. They are definitely necessary, as there are plenty of advantages. Besides the health benefits of slowing down the daily number of COVID infections, lockdowns also make us more creative and willing to spend quality time with one another. It’s a bit ironic, some would say.

Costa Rica also has a lot to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, although it’s far behind the most affected countries. According to worldometers, the Central American country reported a total of over 216,000 infections and almost 3,000 deaths.

Getting under lockdown became just an impending scenario, but luckily enough, Costa Ricans are people who know to adapt to harsh conditions. Here’s how these fellows were curbing their lockdown boredom, and we definitely recommend the methods to everyone:

Monopoly

Isn’t it a great idea to buy houses and other properties during the lockdowns? Since it would be a bit too difficult to do it in real life during times like these, there’s a very popular game that can grant you those scenarios: Monopoly.

Prove that you’re a better manager than your opponent and drive him all the way into bankruptcy! That’s the final goal in Monopoly, the game loved by so many Costa Ricans, Americans, Europeans, and more!

Online dating

Since it’s complicated to go outside anytime you’d like during the lockdowns, searching for a life partner online is a great idea. There are so many apps and websites to choose from, and each of them has its own particularities: Tinder, Badoo, Bumble, OkCupid, and many more. On such sites, users can create their own profiles and look for others who have similar traits and interests. On Tinder, for instance, users can even specify their sexual orientation.

One golden rule for anyone who uses online dating is that you cannot afford to lie about who you are. Of course, a lot of us tend to exaggerate our traits, but it’s totally unacceptable to say, for instance, that you’re a teacher when you’re actually selling burgers for a living.

Chess

Playing a good game of Chess will stimulate your mind in all the productive ways you need. This is the mind game that many geniuses love, which means that if you master it, the chances are big that you have a higher IQ than the Burj Khalifa building.

Any Chess master had lost thousands of games during his career, which confirms an old saying of Confucius that wrote: ‘the master has failed more times than the beginner has even tried.’

Video conference

Video conferences are so widespread nowadays that a lot of businesses are made through video calling apps such as Skype, Zoom, WhatsApp, and many more. Apps like these can always bring people together, and group video calls represent a great way of doing so. Why talk to just one person when you can do it with multiple people at once? You can meet all your co-workers or school colleagues at once through a video calling app, and telling each other your latest achievements will be so much fun!

Scrabble

Anytime you need a good and efficient way to train your mind, you can play a game of Scrabble Word Finder! Furthermore, you can always challenge your friends, co-workers, and family members and see who’s better! Playing Scrabble is a great way to show that you’re good with words, and two to four players are allowed. The game works by placing tiles to score points, and the ‘playground’ is a board divided into a 15×15 grid of squares. You can also try your hands on Words with Friends which has very similar rules to Scrabble games.

Lockdown boredom can be curbed in so many ways thanks to technology. There are so many other methods that Costa Ricans and many other people throughout the world can think of: taking piano lessons, starting a YouTube channel, building an app, learning a new language, and so on.

