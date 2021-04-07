Wednesday 7 April 2021
10 Healthy Habits To Boost Your Brain Health

by Carter Maddox
8

A healthy mind resides in a healthy body, therefore we must keep our surroundings clean and positive which would keep us lively and it would boost our energy to take on challenges. Healthy Habits are a must to have because they become character traits of a person and define you, here are some healthy habits you can start to work on.

1. Play Scrabble

Likewise, Scrabble is a word puzzle that pushes your brain and magnifies your problem-solving ability. It improves your vocabulary, increases memory power, reduces stress, and entertains as well. So if you want to develop or add a new healthy habit then play Scrabble that grows your mental health and helps to boost your brain health.

2. Reading

Reading is one of the best healthy habits for your brain. You can read books, magazines, newspapers, blogs, articles, eBooks, and whatever you like and are interested in. It improves your vocabulary, compression, brain connectivity, communication and reduces anxiety. Reading also improves speaking and writing skills and helps build the structure of sentences.

3. Play sports

Playing sports should be a regular activity for everyone. As long as you are playing it does not matter whether it’s basketball, athletics, badminton, football, table tennis or any other sport. It is a healthy habit that improves your body language, builds confidence, improves your heart rate, strengthens your heart, and body.

4. Do yoga and meditation

Furthermore, Yoga and meditation is an essential habit you should adopt and develop in today’s stressful world. In the world, there are so many disturbances and distractions that attract your attention and keep you engaged, as a result, you start taking stress, tensions, and feeling frustrated. So, that’s why you should start doing yoga and meditation which reduces stress, anxiety, and frustration. By practising yoga you will improve flexibility, strength, and endurance while meditation keeps your brain sharper, relaxed, and focused.

5. Eat healthy

Eating healthy improves your immune system, brain health, memory, and provides necessary nutrition to your body and brain. Most of the diseases are directly connected with our stomach and what we eat. There are tons of reasons as to how having a healthy and hygienic diet helps us get better body and brain health.

6. Get quality sleep

In the modern world, we work day and night and compromise our sleep. We go to bed to sleep along with stress, tension, anxiety, and lots of other things which reduces the quality of sleep and harms our physical and mental health. Therefore have quality sleep which improves your brain health and reduces stress.

7. Spend time with friends and family

Spending time with family and friends is one of the healthier habits which keep you connected and reduces stress as well. We are getting busy with social media and Netflix, that’s why we disconnected from reality. You should take a break from your busy schedule and spend some time with your family and friends.

8. Take a power map

Taking a Power nap or mid-day sleep improves your learning ability and brain health, boosts your mood and feels fresh, increases your productivity and efficiency. This also helps with stress reduction and increases alertness.

9. Play chess

Chess is a complex but interesting game that is commonly played by millions of people in the world. It is a brain game played between two players on the chessboard containing 64 squares arranged in an 8×8 grid. Both players have a set that includes one king, one queen, two bishops, two horses, two rooks and eight pawns each. The player with the White gets to play first. It increases your intelligence, creativity, improves memory, and builds strategic thinking.

You can also play Sudoku if you like Chess.It is a  logical puzzle game that trains your brain analytically and improves your memory.  It helps to build critical thinking, logical thinking and increases concentration power. Sudoku has different variants such as 9×9 grid, 4×4 grid, 5×5 grid, 6×6 grid, 7×7 grid, and grid number goes higher. Other variants are Evil Sudoku, Alphabetical Sudoku, Hyper Sudoku, and Twin Sudoku which come in different grids which increases your difficulty level. You can play Chess, Sudoku and many fun games online on Crazy Games and Arkadium.

10. Stay hydrated

As we know that our bodies are 70 per-cent water and it is one of the main factors when it comes to our physical and mental health. Water boosts your immune system and cleanses your body. It cools down and maintains your body temperature. Drinking plenty of water should be one of the Healthy Habits To Boost Your Brain and Physical Health.

