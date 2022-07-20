How high-resolution satellite images of the earth are transforming our view of climate change

Advancement in technology has brought about the launching of satellites with a spectral range of about 0.4 microns to 14 microns. Combining this with the power of machine learning, artificial intelligence, algorithms, management systems, and computer vision with satellite technology can help us observe, monitor, and understand the changes that are occurring in weather and environment.

With high resolution images of earth, we can understand the effects of global climate change on vegetation and ecosystems. These effects are commonly seen in the rise in CO2, methane, increase in natural disaster occurrences, weather patterns, and ocean tides. Sometimes, it is even evident with naked eye observation.

How is climate monitored?

From our studies and observations, experts concluded that the climate of the earth is made up of the oceans, landmasses, and atmosphere. Even though they are separated entities, they are interrelated to each other. And changes in any of them will cause a significant change in the others. Due to this complexity, geoscientists can only monitor our climate using complex instruments and structures such as weather stations, buoys, weather balloons, and satellites. These instruments are able to, directly and indirectly, measure the temperature, ocean salinity, precipitation, greenhouse houses, snow and ice cover, soil moisture, and much more. All of this data is collected for a period of thirty years to monitor how the weather is changing.

Scientists can also estimate the state of our planet’s climate by using geological records of tree rings, glacier size, the composition of ice cores, lake levels, and ocean chemistry. They are then compared with present-day records of rainfall, temperature, and other aspects of our climate to estimate the climate conditions of the past.

Satellites are one of the most effective methods of monitoring the earth and its climate. Innovation has brought about high-resolution satellite sensors that provide higher spatial resolution for more reliable and accurate data. Using these satellites that can capture high-resolution images is changing the way we study climate change. For example, people can purchase high resolution earth images from leading providers online using LandViewer.

4 ways satellites can contribute to combating climate change and its impacts

For many decades, people have refused to acknowledge the threat climate change poses to our world. It is just recently that governments and other influential bodies are making active efforts to fight against global warming. One of the main tools used to understand the way our climate is changing is the satellite. Here are some of the ways satellites are helping combat climate change:

Ocean monitoring

Satellites are constantly keeping an eye on our oceans for possible pollution and other disasters. It helps in the detection of oil spills, toxic algae blooms, and marine plastics. Lots of companies and conglomerates deposit their wastes in the ocean, which leads to massive pollution. Satellites can be used to monitor these activities and reduce their occurrences.

Our oceans are also heavily exploited through illegal and unregulated fishing. These activities threaten marine ecosystems and may lead to food insecurity in many parts of the world. Using satellites, we can monitor vessels that carry out these activities and ensure that they do not bypass law enforcement agents.

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) monitoring

Satellites are able to spot the sources of high carbon dioxide and methane emissions. So, experts can take swift action to decrease the emissions. Also, it lets the public know where their pollution is coming from.

Since climate change is not evident, world powers like the US and EU have partnered to significantly reduce methane emissions by 2030. Their goal is to reduce methane emissions by over 30 percent in the next 8 years.

With access to high quality satellite images, businesses and individuals alike can contribute their little part to making the world a better place, free of pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Change urban climate

Urban areas normally have a different climate from the surrounding areas, which is often due to the city’s development. As cities become populated and more people build, the landscape and climate start to change as well. Even though the differences cannot be noticeable right away, experts have their way of measuring the change in the urban climate. Another noticeable change is due to an increase in the temperature of the cities.

Satellites have been heavily used to monitor and study cities and their changes over time. Images taken from satellites help experts with urban planning and land and energy use.

Disasters Analysis

Experts can understand the extent of damage done by natural disasters by comparing satellite images before and after the disaster. For example, the before and after high res satellite images of a flood can be used to estimate the amount of damage done to property and landscape. Satellites can also be used to monitor disasters caused by man, such as oil spills, so that authorities can act quickly to reduce pollution.

Mapmakers now have access to historical data from satellites and higher resolution satellite images, giving them the ability to make very accurate and detailed maps that can show the impacts of climate change.

