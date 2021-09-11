Saturday 11 September 2021
type here...
Search

How Independence celebrated in Costa Rica: the Independence Torch

Today Costa RicaPura Vida
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

‘It feels like home’: why are Black Americans moving to Costa Rica?

(The Guardian) When she first set foot in Costa...
Read more

How Independence celebrated in Costa Rica: the Independence Torch

QCOSTARICA - Every September 13, the Antorcha de la...
Read more

Covid-19 contagion rate remains at high levels, despite last week’s decline

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa...
Read more

Hospitals launch dramatic request for help against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Overcrowded hospitals, staff with fatigue, inability to...
Read more

Gasolines will fall in October, but Diesel will increase

QCOSTARICA - Recope, the Costa Rican refinery that refines...
Read more

20 years after 9/11: the only surviving Tica tells her story

QCOSTARICA - On September 11, 2001, Karla Pericón arrived...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 11: NO DAYTIME restrictions

QCOSTARICA - For today, Saturday, September 11, there are...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Every September 13, the Antorcha de la Independencia (Independence Torch) passes from  Nicaragua and Costa Rica, where the Government of the neighboring country delivers the torch to the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Education.

The torch is then carried, in tandem, by students from different areas of the country, who are previously chosen by their educational centers and, in general, are outstanding students for their good grades.

- Advertisement -

The tradition, which began more than half a century ago, at the end of the fifties, as an initiative of Professor Alfredo Cruz Bolaños, who at that time served as supervisor of Public Education.

The Antorcha has become a symbol of national freedom.

Read more: The Torch of Independence does not go out: follow the tour virtually

This year, 2021, Costa Rica celebrates 200 years of independence.

“It is 1821, in Guatemala City the Act of Independence of the Central American peoples from Spain is proclaimed. From that moment on, Costa Rica is no longer under Spanish rule and becomes the Federation of Central American States.” (Source: https://si.cultura.cr).

Costa Rica finally became a completely independent nation in 1838, when it separated from the Central American Republic.

- Advertisement -

In this way, Costa Rica began a new stage in its history by becoming a free and independent Nation.

This year, the tradition of celebrating the day on the 15th is interrupted. Costa Rica’s legislators passed a bill that moves the holiday to the closest Monday. Thus, this weekend is a long weekend.

However, that political change enacted to spur local tourism does not affect the carrying of the torch.

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCovid-19 contagion rate remains at high levels, despite last week’s decline
Next article‘It feels like home’: why are Black Americans moving to Costa Rica?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Marfil and Los Ajenos sing “Welcome to Costa Rica” to celebrate the bicentennial

QCOSTARICA - The celebration of 200 years of independence is approaching...
Read more

Intel Costa Rica will bring the first drone show to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - In anticipation of the 25-year celebration of the announcement...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Redaqted

Lesson learned: Entrace for Wednesday’s game is five times less

QCOSTARICA - For Sunday's game to see Costa Rica's...
Politics

September 15 holiday moves to Monday 13th

QCOSTARICA - As a result of the modification to...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.