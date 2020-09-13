The Torch of Independence does not go out: follow the tour virtually

(QCOSTARICA) The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic disrupted the usual plans for the torch movement as part of Independence Day celebrations.

However, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) did not sit idly by and will make a virtual run of the torch, a tradition every September 14, available for those who wish to closely follow the national celebration.

- payin the bills -

This year, the National Commission for National Holidays of the MEP will arrange the virtual route from the border of Peña Blancas, starting on Sunday, September 13, at 11:00 am until reaching the city of Cartago on September 14, at 6:00 pm, a total of 373 kilometers traveled.

“In this map the secondary routes that carry the Torch to all corners of the country will also be highlighted. In addition, 4 videos will be shown that explain the torch’s route. Links to these productions will be available on the MEP’s Facebook social network,” quoted the official statement.

Prior to the departure of the torch, the ministry will hold a virtual civic event this Sunday, September 13 at 10:15 am.

The virtual tour can be followed HERE.

- paying the bills -

“The celebration of the Torch has been held since September 14, 1964, thanks to the initiative of the Costa Rican Physical Education teacher and education supervisor, Alfredo Cruz Bolaños, who promoted the so-called Independence Torch Race, to commemorate the news that announced the independence that, in 1821, made in Guatemala and would echo in the Central American countries, ending in Costa Rica,” the ministry recalled.

The Minister Education, Guiselle Cruz Maduro, invited us all to follow the broadcast and to live the national holidays with pride in a safe way, from home.

“May we enjoy very much with the civic fervor that always characterizes us in the framework of the commemoration of the 199 years of free and independent life,” said the Minister.