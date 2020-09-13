Sunday, 13 September 2020
NationalNews

The Torch of Independence does not go out: follow the tour virtually

Ministry of Education urges not to lose national fervor despite health emergency repercussions; Ministry also prepares civic act to be broadcast on the Internet

by Rico
29
National The Torch of Independence does not go out: follow the tour virtually

Ministry of Education urges not to lose national fervor despite health emergency repercussions; Ministry also prepares civic act to be broadcast on the Internet

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic disrupted the usual plans for the torch movement as part of Independence Day celebrations.

In 2019, the torch was carried by about 20,000 students from the Peñas Blancas border, after receiving it from Nicaraguan students, all the way to Cartago, a total of 373 kilometers. Photo MEP

However, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) did not sit idly by and will make a virtual run of the torch, a tradition every September 14, available for those who wish to closely follow the national celebration.

- payin the bills -

This year, the National Commission for National Holidays of the MEP will arrange the virtual route from the border of Peña Blancas, starting on Sunday, September 13, at 11:00 am until reaching the city of Cartago on September 14, at 6:00 pm, a total of 373 kilometers traveled.

“In this map the secondary routes that carry the Torch to all corners of the country will also be highlighted. In addition, 4 videos will be shown that explain the torch’s route. Links to these productions will be available on the MEP’s Facebook social network,” quoted the official statement.

Prior to the departure of the torch, the ministry will hold a virtual civic event this Sunday, September 13 at 10:15 am.

The virtual tour can be followed HERE.

- paying the bills -

“The celebration of the Torch has been held since September 14, 1964, thanks to the initiative of the Costa Rican Physical Education teacher and education supervisor, Alfredo Cruz Bolaños, who promoted the so-called Independence Torch Race, to commemorate the news that announced the independence that, in 1821, made in Guatemala and would echo in the Central American countries, ending in Costa Rica,” the ministry recalled.

The Minister Education, Guiselle Cruz Maduro, invited us all to follow the broadcast and to live the national holidays with pride in a safe way, from home.

“May we enjoy very much with the civic fervor that always characterizes us in the framework of the commemoration of the 199 years of free and independent life,” said the Minister.

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,485 new cases; 13 deaths daily average for September
Next articleMaskless Ortega receives the Torch of Independence and raises Nicaragua flag
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

“Old normality”: Ruta 27 reported long lines as vacations headed for the beaches

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Thousands sought to take advantage of the long weekend so...
Read more

Allison Bonilla case: Witness confirms that a suspect approached the young woman in a lonely street

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "It seems to us a mockery on the part of...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Case of María Luisa Cedeño: Autopsy reveals rape and fatal injury to the neck

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The autopsy performed on the murdered anesthesiologist María Luisa Cedeño in Quepos, on July 20, revealed that she had been raped and that...
Read more
Culture

CHAMUCO

Jack Donnelly -
I was in the hardware store recently when a small item, well away from anybody in the store, fell off the shelf. The young...
Coronavirus

Why experts are concerned about India’s low death toll

CNN -
(CNN) India has one of the world's lowest Covid-19 mortality rates. But the numbers don't tell the whole story. For months, India has been...
Health

Alert in 100 districts of 36 cantons may increase to orange in cases of cough and fever

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Some 100 districts, in 36 cantons of six provinces, could see turn to orange alert status due to an increase in cases of...
Economic Policy

Three U.S. airlines resume their flights to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Three US airlines, American, United and Spirit, resume regular flights to and from Costa Rica this week, to both the Juan Santamaría (SJO)...
Farandula

The end of an era: ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ will say goodbye in season 20

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - Everything comes to an end, even the Kardashians. The most famous sisters on television announced with regret on their social networks...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.