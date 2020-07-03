How much are you willing to pay for a mask?

(QCOSTARICA) A study by the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC) detected “significant” differences in the prices of facemasks to protect against COVID-19: reusables range in the market between ¢1,500 and ¢2,790, while disposables are offered between ¢430 and ¢650.

The Ministry detailed, in a statement, that the price variation is due to the packaging and characteristics of each product.

Facemasks do not have a fixed price, so it cannot be determined if there is speculation in its sale, although the MEIC promised to continue monitoring and analyze any drastic changes, to avoid that businesses charge premiums.

The MEIC market study was carried out on June 24, with visits to a total of 22 establishments, in Santo Domingo de Heredia, San José, Escazú, Goicoechea, Montes de Oca, Moravia, Santa Ana and Tibás, 17 of which were pharmacies and five department stores.

