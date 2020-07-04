US Embassy schedules flights to repatriate its citizens in Costa Rica

(QCOSTARICA) The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has scheduled flights so that its citizens can return to their country in the coming days, given the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The U.S. Embassy in San Jose announced Friday it has coordinated with Spirit Airlines to offer commercial repatriation flights from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) in San Jose, Costa Rica, to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) on Wednesday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 15. These flights will depart SJO at 1:00 pm and arrive at FLL at 6:10 pm.

United Airlines also continues to offer commercial repatriation flights from Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO) in San Jose, Costa Rica to Houston, Texas (IAH) through July 17. These flights will take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through July 17.

The Embassy said in the announcement that these flights are open to public booking; you are encouraged to book ASAP as seats are limited. The U.S. Embassy is not able to assist with arranging onward travel from Ft. Lauderdale or Houston. Policies regarding luggage allowances and seating arrangements will be managed by the airlines.

The cost of these flights will be based on the passenger’s final destinations. These prices are set by Spirit and United Airlines.

Passengers traveling with pets and Emotional Support or Service Animals will need to consult with Spirit or United Airlines regarding additional fees and space availability. Spirit and United Airlines do not allow pets to travel as cargo. Proper documentation and veterinary certificates will be required.

Spirit and United Airlines currently require all passengers to wear face coverings during the check-in process and for the duration of the flight. Health regulations for boarding the United and Spirit flights will be managed according to Costa Rica Ministry of Health guidelines. At this time that includes medical personnel monitoring passenger lines for people with COVID 19 symptoms and asking passengers with symptoms to self-identify. Health regulations for arrival at Houston’s IAH airport and Ft. Lauderdale’s FLL airport are managed by the airport and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) under guidance from CDC and state health officials. At this time there are no specific measures in place at IAH and FLL.

All passengers will be subject to Costa Rica immigration and customs laws and airline policies. The U.S. Embassy is not able to intervene if people are stopped for violations or do not meet airline regulations. U.S. Citizens must have valid passports to enter the United States.

If you do not have a valid U.S. passport, please email ACSsanjose@state.gov immediately to apply for an Emergency Passport. Foreign national passengers must possess an official travel document from their country of nationality and permission to approach a United States port of entry such as a legal permanent resident card, U.S. visa, or Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) pre-approval.

For information on requesting an emergency visa application appointment call the U.S. Embassy in Pavas at 4000-1976, or visit: www.ustraveldocs.com/cr/cr-niv-expeditedappointment.asp.

Note that foreign nationals seeking visas must qualify for a nonimmigrant visa under applicable laws, and that per U.S. Presidential Proclamation, most foreign nationals who have been in areas of highest COVID-19 incidence within the past 14 days must be refused embarkation to the United States.

See complete details at www.ustraveldocs.com/cr. The U.S. Embassy will continue to monitor traffic and travel restrictions associated with COVID-19 preventative measures.

Please be aware that foreigners will not be allowed to enter Costa Rica until after current border restrictions are lifted On August 1, 2020. People with residency status who depart Costa Rica at this time will not be allowed to re-enter Costa Rica using their residency status.

The US Embassy released the announcement while Costa Rica records the highest numbers of new cases since the new coronavirus pandemic began; Wednesday 294 cases, followed up with 270 cases on Thursday and 288 on Friday.

The accumulated cases is now 4,311 and 18 deaths since March 6.

The United States is also reaching alarming numbers, setting new records, on Friday reporting at least 51,842 of Friday, marking the third day straight with a daily high of more than 50,000 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University., reaching 2.7 million cases detected and more than 130,000 deaths.