How To Attract Expat Talent

As it is often ranked as one of the happiest nations in the world as well as having gorgeous scenery, beautiful beaches, and warm weather, Costa Rica has become one of the most attractive places out there for expats to relocate to.

The difficult part can be convincing people that Costa Rica is an attractive option for talent while making your business the kind of place where they would want to do their work.

Thankfully for you, this guide has been created to recommend a few key ways to attract top expat talent. If you are interested in learning more, then be sure to read what has been written below.

Offer Private Health Insurance

One of the reasons that Costa Rica is such an attractive a place to live is that it has the best healthcare in Latin America. Nonetheless, while there is a public health insurance system, you can go one better by offering private insurance for all your employees. This is a great way to send out a signal that you are a business that cares about the health of its employees. Search for company health insurance that is easily affordable.

Offer Remote Work

While you would want to make sure that your employees actually move to the country, there is no point in them putting in all this effort if they are going to spend the majority of their time in the office. That’s why it could be a great idea to offer them the possibility of remote work—currently rising in popularity—therefore, allowing them to enjoy what Costa Rica has to offer in their own time.

Additionally, expats naturally move back and forth between their new country and their home country, given the ties they have with their friends and family. This is why flexible, remote work might be the one extra that genuinely makes them consider actually working for your company.

Offer Competitive Wages

If people are coming from countries such as the UK and the USA to Costa Rica, they won’t need exactly the same amount of money that they will expect in those countries, as the cost of living is lower. Nonetheless, they will still want as competitive a wage as possible.

This means that you have to make sure that you are a company with enough cashflow to make relocation attractive. Look into a wage level that works both for your company and for any potential employees.

Have a Great Relocation Package

If you are looking to get people to relocate to another country, it is important that you make this relocation as easy as possible, which means that you should be able to offer a fine relocation package.

This could involve paying for flights to the country, potentially paying for an apartment (or at least helping to offer competitive places), and offering free Spanish lessons.

By incorporating these elements into your business, you will be sure to make your company a place that people will want to uproot their lives for.

