How to Choose a Smartphone by Brand, Carrier or Features

Choosing a new smartphone for yourself can be a stressful process. With so many features, carriers, and brands, it’s surprising that anyone even carries a phone. Luckily, we’re here to help those struggling with where to start their phone-buying journey. If you’re looking for a new smartphone, keep reading to learn helpful tips on buying a new phone according to the brand, carrier, or features you’re looking for.

The Features

The first step you want to take toward a new phone includes thinking about which features you must have and which features you are okay with going without. The most commonly desired phone features include the following, but you should make your own needs vs. wants list before making your decision:

- Advertisement -

Speed and Storage Capacity

Do you plan on downloading many files to your phone, including sound and picture files? Do you plan on working remotely on your phone while traveling or spending time with family? If you plan on downloading many materials or require a fast processor, you want to find a phone with a larger storage capacity and high-speed capabilities.

Display

Do you want a large display area, or are you okay with a smaller phone display? A large display screen might be perfect for you if you play games or enjoy using an e-reader. If you use a smartphone for minimal reasons, a smaller display screen will work fine.

The Camera

Suppose you’re an amateur or even a professional photographer; you’ll want to get a lot of use from your phone camera. If so, pay close attention to the camera specs while looking for a new phone.

- Advertisement -

Brand

Whether you consider it lucky or not, there are just as many brands to choose from as features. When selecting a brand for your new smartphone, there are a few things to remember. First, what operating system do you want to use? If your answer is Android, then you’ve eliminated Apple. The most significant decision comes when choosing a brand for an android phone.

The second thing to take into consideration is the company’s reputation. Are they known for making stellar products, or can they be hit or miss with the occasional homerun? Before choosing a phone based on brand, make sure you research and have access to plenty of information before deciding.

Carrier

- Advertisement -

When looking for a carrier to support your new smartphone, you must pay careful attention to the details because they could make or break a phone deal for many people.

You first want to check out the carriers in your local area that support the phone you’d like to get. Keeping it local will allow you to pay your bill on time and speak with agents in person rather than on the phone. Unfortunately, many people need a better variety of cell phone carriers where they live. Those in this situation head to iselect mobile phone plans.

Another thing to consider when looking for a carrier is whether or not you can afford the phone you want. This is why shopping around is so important. According to CNET, shopping around allows you to compare plans while asking about discounts and bundling options.

Finding the perfect new phone for your needs doesn’t have to be as stressful as it may seem. As long as you know what you want, the carrier with the best reputation, and the brand you love the most, you should have a new smartphone in no time. If all else fails, you can always write down a list of questions to ask phone agents. After all, that’s what they’re there for.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related