The long weekends in Costa Rica in 2023

QCOSTARICA – In 2023 there will be seven long weekends, either due to the moving of the holiday or because the holiday falls on a Friday or Monday.

The moving holidays to the nearest to Mondays is based on the law approved by the Legislative Assembly from 2022 to 2024, to promote local visitation and thereby reactivate tourism in the country.

This, the moving of the holidays is intended that people have more rest time and can walk through the different tourist sites that the country offers.

Long weekends in 2023 are:

Batalla de Rivas (Battle of Rivas) – Tuesday April 11, but moved to Monday April 10 Día del trabajo (Labor Day) – Monday May 1 – Anexión de Guanacaste (Annexation of Guanacaste) =- Tuesday, July 25, but moved to Monday, July 24 Día de la madre (Mother’s Day) – Tuesday August 15, but moved to Monday August 14. If the past is any indication, this is a super long weekend, as most Costa Rica will celebrate the mother of holidays on the 15th no matter what government policy says. Día de la Independencia (Independence Day) – Friday September 15 Abolición del Ejército (Abolition of the Army) – Friday, December 1 Navidad (Christmas) – Monday December 25

