Wednesday 7 September 2022
How To Choose An Energy Supplier When Switching

By Carter Maddox
There are many reasons why you would want to switch energy suppliers. Maybe your current company has many outages that take them a long time to fix, or perhaps they have jacked their prices up without much notice.

It doesn’t really matter why, but the fact is that you have decided to switch things up a bit, which is your right to do, so let’s take a look at how to choose an energy supplier when switching.

Know What You Need

It may seem like a strange step, but you must know what you need before attempting to switch over. There are various plans available to you, so you should pick the one that works best for you before moving forward.

  • Single-Flat – This plan will have you pay one set fee daily.
  • Time-Of-Usage – This plan will charge you by how much energy you use throughout the day.
  • Multi-Flat – If you have this plan, you will pay a set amount to start out with and then a different set amount for later months of your contract.
  • Demand Tariff – You may have an added fee on your bill that charges you for how much you bog down the grid. This is a newer charge that many providers are adding to your bill, so do not be too surprised if it pops up on your next statement.

Call Your Current Energy Provider

    It never hurts to ask, so call your current provider and tell them that you are considering switching. Before you do, you want to know if they will give you a discount or other incentive to stay with them. You may not have to switch at all if they wish to keep your business and your money because if they do, they will try and work something out with you.

  • Compare Offers – If you have decided to change, it is time to compare as many offers as possible. The easiest way to do this is to use an online comparison platform to find the cheapest electricity provider in Melbourne. The site will do all the work by taking some basic information from you and matching you with some of their partners that may be willing to work with you. All you will need to do is go through each offer and find the best one for the cheapest rate.
  • Customer Service – After comparing all the new offers, you should be able to narrow it down to a couple that you would be willing to go with. Out of those, you will want to call or message them and see how long it takes to get a response or get through on the phone. You will also want to see how quickly they answer your questions, with a good answer.
  • Make Your Choice – The company that has the best rates for energy and that has the best customer service is the one that you should go for unless you have a gut feeling that tells you otherwise. Sign the contract and get on with your day.
  • Cancel The New Service – If, within the first 10 business days of service, you find that it is not what you expected, you can cancel and get yourself hooked up with the second choice you had in mind.

That is all that there is to it. Changing energy providers does not have to be an arduous task that makes you throw your hands up in frustration. Use the online tools available to you and read through the entire offer before making a decision. You will find that the transition itself can be very painless and straightforward. If you need to switch power suppliers, do not put it off any longer. Get online and get it done.

 

 

Carter is self-described as thirty-three-and-a-half years old and his thirty-three-and-a-half years birthday is always on March 3. Carter characteristically avoids pronouns, referring to himself in the third person (e.g. "Carter has a question" rather than, "I have a question"). One day [in 1984], Carter, raised himself up and from that day forward we could all read what Carter writes.

