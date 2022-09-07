Otto Guevara: “Absurd to send a person to jail for making and selling cookies and brownies with marijuana”

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica must move forward in the decriminalization of marijuana for recreational purposes, according to former legislator and perennial presidential candidate, Otto Guevara, who considers the current law absurd.

“The legislation is absurd, since it sends a person to jail for growing a plant, or for processing the flower of a plant to make and sell a brownie or a cookie. People who market these products with what some call ‘magic’ are exposed to going to jail,” Guevara said in a YouTube video.

Legislación absurda que manda a la cárcel a quien vende brownies, galletas y snacks con un poco de marihuana en su contenido. https://t.co/ebJA8iVQxa — Otto Guevara Guth (@OttoGuevaraG) September 4, 2022

The decriminalization of recreational cannabis is being promoted by the government of Rodrigo Chaves, who is expected to present a legislative bill for this purpose in November.

For Guevara, cannabis can become a reactivator of the economy.

