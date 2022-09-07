Tuesday 6 September 2022
Otto Guevara: “Absurd to send a person to jail for making and selling cookies and brownies with marijuana”

Absurd legislation that sends to jail anyone who sells brownies, cookies and snacks with a little marijuana in their content.

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica must move forward in the decriminalization of marijuana for recreational purposes, according to former legislator and perennial presidential candidate, Otto Guevara, who considers the current law absurd.

“The legislation is absurd, since it sends a person to jail for growing a plant, or for processing the flower of a plant to make and sell a brownie or a cookie. People who market these products with what some call ‘magic’ are exposed to going to jail,” Guevara said in a YouTube video.

The decriminalization of recreational cannabis is being promoted by the government of Rodrigo Chaves, who is expected to present a legislative bill for this purpose in November.

Read more: Plan to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in Costa Rica in the works

For Guevara, cannabis can become a reactivator of the economy.

