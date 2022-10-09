Sunday 9 October 2022
type here...
Search

Hurricane Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua

Costa Rica will continue to be indirectly affected by Julia

NationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Recycling Baileys: community asks MOPT to reconsider

QCOSTARICA - The transfer of the modular bridge located...
Read more

Hurricane Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua

QCOSTARICA - Julia has made landfall as Category 1...
Read more

“Julia” follows similar path to two hurricanes that hit Nicaragua and Costa Rica in 1988 and 1996

QCOSTARICA - Tropical storm Julia, which is in the...
Read more

Brazil election: Lula to face Bolsonaro in runoff. Why the election matters.

Q24N (DW) Brazil's presidential race will go on to...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves will explore the feasibility of Laura Chinchilla’s candidacy for the presidency of the IDB

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves has yet to make...
Read more

Learn here to identify the security measures of the new ¢10,000 bills

QCOSTARICA - Be very careful! The Banco Central (Central...
Read more

Teamwork: Key Success Factors

A team can be made up of employees at...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢633.47 Buy

¢639.35 Sell

08 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Julia has made landfall as Category 1 hurricane along the coast near Laguna De Perlas in Nicaragua, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The hurricane is located about 50 km north-northeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h).

- Advertisement -

Life-threatening impacts were expected in the neighboring country, with flooding rain expected to fall, even in locations well away from the coast.

Dubbed a tropical rainstorm on Tuesday was upgraded by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to Tropical Depression 13 on Thursday night. At midday on Friday, the NHC said the depression had strengthened into the 10th tropical storm of the 2022 season. On Saturday evening, the NHC upgraded the storm to hurricane status, making Julia the 5th hurricane of the season.

As of 1:15 am (CST) Sunday, the time of landfall in Nicaragua, Julia was moving toward the west at 26 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 137 km/h, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Julia is expected to continue tracking westward over Nicaragua on Sunday, losing wind intensity and falling back to tropical storm status in the process. However, heavy rainfall will remain just as great of a threat farther inland.

- Advertisement -

What is expected in Costa Rica

Julia is expected to impact Costa Rica, in particular the southern zone, with rainy conditions and heavy downpours.

The forecast by the national weather service, the Instituto Metereologico Nacional (IMN) for this Sunday, October 9: “The country will continue to be indirectly affected by Julia, as a result of which there will be a morning of dense cloudiness and possible rainfall in most of the Pacific. In the afternoon there will be rainy conditions in the Pacific, Central Valley, and Caribbean mountains. Cool temperatures are expected across most of the country.”

- Advertisement -

Read more: Feared that a tropical wave will become a hurricane Sunday morning

The Comision Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) declared an orange alert for the South Pacific and a yellow alert for the rest of Costa Rica.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article“Julia” follows similar path to two hurricanes that hit Nicaragua and Costa Rica in 1988 and 1996
Next articleRecycling Baileys: community asks MOPT to reconsider
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

“Julia” follows similar path to two hurricanes that hit Nicaragua and Costa Rica in 1988 and 1996

QCOSTARICA - Tropical storm Julia, which is in the Caribbean, and...
Read more

Feared that a tropical wave will become a hurricane Sunday morning

QCOSTARICA - Tropical wave #41, which is directly approaching Central America,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Costa Rica begins with vaccination against Covid-19 in children

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Economic Recovery

Tourism dynamism does not reach all small businesses

QCOSTARICA - It is estimated that, by the end...
Paying the bills