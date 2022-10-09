Recycling Baileys: community asks MOPT to reconsider

Heredia warns of affectations in commerce and road chaos when moving the Castella bridge to Cambronero

QCOSTARICA – The transfer of the modular bridge located near the Castella, in Barreal de Heredia, to the Cambronero sector could affect trade and traffic in Heredia, warned the mayor of the city of Heredia, Ángela Aguilar, who expressed her concern after learning of the plans by the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT).

In her corner, is also Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN) legislator, Kattia Rivera, who asked the MOPT not to remove the bailey bridge that is located in the vicinity of La Castella Conservatory.

For her part, Aguilar, describing the proposed move as “irresponsible” and senseless. called for a meeting with the MOPT minister, Luis Amador, to ensure that this bridge is not moved,

In addition, Alfonso Araya, President of the Association for Integral Development of Barreal, fears the problems that it would represent for the Heredians.

This structure is the one that the MOPT will transfer to Cambronero, which would allow the passage through Ruta 1 to be opened, according to Minister Luis Amador.

Earlier this year, the Castella intersection saw an upgrade with the opening of a new route to and from the ruta 106.

The possible complications for drivers with the removal of the bridge is that it provides access to two schools with a high movement of vehicles.

Despite this, according to Amador, the old one-lane bridge is suitable for use even though it has been closed for eleven years.

The MOPT expects to open the Cambronero sector of the Ruta 1 by mid-December. Passage through the Cambronero was closed on September 17 following the fatal accident that claimed the lives of nine people when a landslide slammed into a bus, pushing it off the cliff and down a 75 meter embankment.

