Hurricane season will be more intense, two would form in the Caribbean

The 2022 rainy season in Costa Rica to start next week in the South Pacific area and in full swing by the end of May in Guanacaste

By Rico
Costa Rica colored in "red" in support of La Sele

QCOSTARICA - Tonight is a do or die for...
QCOSTARICA – The 2022 hurricane season that runs from June to November is expected to be slightly above normal, with 16 to 23 phenomena that will reach the category of cyclone, when the normal is 14 each year.

The 2022 rainy season is expected in the Central Valley in the first week of May

The first three tropical storms will be named Alex, Bonnie and Colin.

The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), forecasts that between four and seven of the tropical storms will reach the category of hurricane with winds of up to 177 kilometers per hour and of these, one or two will be major hurricanes (from 178 to 250 km/h or more).

How it will impact us here in Costa Rica, directly or indirectly, cannot be foreseen.

Alexander Solís, president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), affirmed that the organization, through its local committees of emergencies and fed by data from the IMN, will remain ready for any eventuality.

Last year no cyclone affected us; However, a tropical storm or a hurricane is not necessarily required to cause damage.

Although hurricanes, due to their destructive capacity, are the phenomena that should be monitored the most, there are other events that can generate emergencies such as the one in Turrialba, which had not been seen for 50 years.

Last July, a storm in Turrialba devastated a large part of the center of that canton and there was also a strong impact in the central and southern Caribbean.

Transition to rain near

As for the 2022 rainy season, which will begin this weekend in the border area with Panama and expected to arrive in the Central Valley on May 5, the head of the department of Synoptic and Aeronautical Meteorology at the IMN, Eladio Solano, stressed that it will be strong in the starting months, May and June, but then a pause is expected in July and August, with dry days in the middle of the rainy season, mainly in the Central Valley and the coastal areas of Guanacaste.

As can be seen on this infograph prepared by La Nacion with data from the IMN, the 2022 rainy season will stat off next week in the South Pacific area, then the Central Pacific by the end of April, the Central Valley the first week in May, Lost Chile and Upala about the same time, and the Guanacaste area from the middle to the end of May.
Solano recalled that last year was very irregular, because in some areas of Guanacaste, Golfito and the Caribbean they had rainfall deficits, while other areas such as Upala and Los Chiles were above normal.

The data was provided this Wednesday by the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) on the occasion of World Meteorological Day. Under the slogan “Early warning and early action”, the World Meteorological Organization highlighted the risk of disasters and how hydrometeorological and climate information contributes to reducing them.
In May there will be downpours in most

 

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

