Thursday 24 March 2022
Costa Rica colored in “red” in support of La Sele

HQSportsWorld Cup Qatar 2022
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Tonight is a do or die for La Sele, Costa Rica’s national soccer team, when they go up against Canada at the national stadium in San Jose, that will either keep the end of the dream of reaching the World Cup in Qatar or alive, until the next game.

La Sele captain Bryan Ruiz (green band) has been a very important piece for the Team in qualifying play. Photo from Bryan Ruiz’s Twitter

Tonight against top qualifier in the CONCACAF, Canada, starting at 8 pm local time, is one of the last three qualifying games.

The myth

They say that if La Sele wins its three games, it will go directly to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022. Typically, World Cup play is held in May, June, or July. Due to Qatar’s intense summer heat, the 2022 World Cup will be later.

They also say that La Sele has no right to lose any games. They say that even a tie is a mortal sin. They also say that the ‘repechaje’ – consolation playoff – is the only thing left.

Neither the flu nor fatigue could keep Keylor Navas from the possibility of one last time in the World Cup

The truth

With a single point difference between Costa Rica and Panama, there is a glimmer of hope for Costa Rica’s national team to make it to more than the repechaje.

The ‘Sele’ needs to win all three games, to get to the World Cup. But winning is not enough. Even if the Ticos were to win all three, they will need a United States defeat in Mexico, Panama not to win one of its three games, that is lose all three games, which would give Costa Rica 25 points to Panama’s 24, to qualify for consolation play.

However, while the Canadian only need one point to solidify its first place position, and the Mexicans are pretty solid to take the number two spot, the weak link in this chain of events are the Americans, who could give the Ticos a break to land in third spot.

How is that? If the United States loses today (Thursday) in Mexico, the Ticos will need to win not only tonight but also on Sunday (March 27) against El Salvador, who is out, and next Wednesday (March 30 ) against the United States, in Costa Rica, where the U.S. team have yet to win a game.

With that, we cannot say that winning all three games is a “lie” that the Ticos will land in Qatar in November, but “almost true”.

The first game

Tonight’s game against Canada from the Estadio Nacional in La Sabana starts at 8:05 pm (10:05 pm in Eastern Canada).

 

 

 

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

