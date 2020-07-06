Hypertension and diabetes most frequent risk factors in deaths of COVID-19 patients

(QCOSTARICA) Eight of the 23 deaths of COVID-19 patients suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes, six suffered from high blood pressure, both diseases being the most common risk factors among COVID-19 deaths.
Another common risk factor is age.
Of the total deaths, 18 people are Costa Ricans, four foreigners and one is under investigation; By age range, we have four people between 25 to 45 years old, five from 45 to 65 years old, 13 people from 65 to 92 years old and one unknown*.
|Date of death
|Gender
|Age
|Nationality
|COVID-19 associated condition
|March 18
|Male
|87
|Costa Rican
|Age
|March 19
|Male
|87
|Costa Rican
|Age and vascular problems
|April 8
|Male
|45
|Costa Rican
|No risk factors
|April 15
|Male
|84
|Costa Rican
|High blood pressure and age
|April 19
|Male
|69
|Costa Rican
|High blood pressure
|April 20
|Male
|54
|Costa Rican
|High blood pressure and diabetes
|May 10
|Male
|80
|Foreigner
|High blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD
|May 13
|Male
|75
|Costa Rican
|High blood pressure and was anticoagulated by cardiac surgery.
|May 15
|Female
|58
|Costa Rican
|High blood pressure and cancer
|May 15
|Male
|73
|Costa Rican
|High blood pressure and aortic valve heart disease
|June 8
|Female
|26
|Costa Rican
|Asthma (diagnosed post mortem)
|June 10
|Female
|64
|Costa Rican
|High blood pressure, diabetes and liver problems
|June 27
|Female
|78
|Costa Rican
|High blood pressure and diabetes
|June 27
|Female
|87
|Costa Rican
|Did not suffer from chronic diseases
|June 28
|Female
|48
|Foreigner
|High blood pressure and diabetes
|June 30
|Female
|89
|Costa Rican
|High blood pressure and diabetes
|July 1
|Female
|71
|Costa Rican
|High blood pressure and diabetes
|July 2
|Female
|38
|Foreigner
|Diabetes and obesity
|July 2
|Male
|51
|Costa Rican
|No risk factors available
|July 5
|Male
|Unknown*
|Unknown*
|Unknown*
|July 6
|Male
|43
|Foreigner
|High blood pressure and diabetes
|July 6
|Male
|81
|Costa Rican
|High blood pressure, diabetes, anemia and a history of squamous cell carcinoma.
|July 6
|Female
|92
|Costa Rican
|Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cerebrovascular accident.
Unknown* – A young man living in rooming house in downtown San Jose arrived at the San Juan de Dios hospital without identification. He tested positive for COVID-19 post-mortem.