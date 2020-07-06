Monday, 6 July 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Hypertension and diabetes most frequent risk factors in deaths of COVID-19 patients

(QCOSTARICA) Eight of the 23 deaths of COVID-19 patients suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes, six suffered from high blood pressure, both diseases being the most common risk factors among COVID-19 deaths.

Another common risk factor is age.

Of the total deaths, 18 people are Costa Ricans, four foreigners and one is under investigation; By age range, we have four people between 25 to 45 years old, five from 45 to 65 years old, 13 people from 65 to 92 years old and one unknown*.

Date of death Gender Age Nationality COVID-19 associated condition
March 18
 Male 87 Costa Rican Age
March 19 Male 87 Costa Rican Age and vascular problems
April 8
 Male 45 Costa Rican No risk factors
April 15
 Male 84 Costa Rican High blood pressure and age
April 19
 Male 69 Costa Rican High blood pressure
April 20
 Male 54 Costa Rican High blood pressure and diabetes
May 10
 Male 80 Foreigner High blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD
May 13
 Male 75 Costa Rican High blood pressure and was anticoagulated by cardiac surgery.
May 15
 Female 58 Costa Rican High blood pressure and cancer
May 15
 Male 73 Costa Rican High blood pressure and aortic valve heart disease
June 8 Female 26 Costa Rican Asthma (diagnosed post mortem)
June 10
 Female 64 Costa Rican High blood pressure, diabetes and liver problems
June 27
 Female 78 Costa Rican High blood pressure and diabetes
June 27
 Female 87 Costa Rican Did not suffer from chronic diseases
June 28
 Female 48 Foreigner High blood pressure and diabetes
June 30
 Female 89 Costa Rican High blood pressure and diabetes
July 1
 Female 71 Costa Rican High blood pressure and diabetes
July 2 Female 38 Foreigner Diabetes and obesity
July 2 Male 51 Costa Rican No risk factors available
July 5 Male Unknown* Unknown* Unknown*
July 6 Male 43 Foreigner High blood pressure and diabetes
July 6 Male 81 Costa Rican High blood pressure, diabetes, anemia and a history of squamous cell carcinoma.
July 6 Female 92 Costa Rican Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cerebrovascular accident.
Unknown* – A young man living in rooming house in downtown San Jose arrived at the San Juan de Dios hospital without identification. He tested positive for COVID-19 post-mortem.

 

 

