Hypertension and diabetes most frequent risk factors in deaths of COVID-19 patients

(QCOSTARICA) Eight of the 23 deaths of COVID-19 patients suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes, six suffered from high blood pressure, both diseases being the most common risk factors among COVID-19 deaths.

Another common risk factor is age.

Of the total deaths, 18 people are Costa Ricans, four foreigners and one is under investigation; By age range, we have four people between 25 to 45 years old, five from 45 to 65 years old, 13 people from 65 to 92 years old and one unknown*.

Date of death Gender Age Nationality COVID-19 associated condition March 18

Male 87 Costa Rican Age March 19 Male 87 Costa Rican Age and vascular problems April 8

Male 45 Costa Rican No risk factors April 15

Male 84 Costa Rican High blood pressure and age April 19

Male 69 Costa Rican High blood pressure April 20

Male 54 Costa Rican High blood pressure and diabetes May 10

Male 80 Foreigner High blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD May 13

Male 75 Costa Rican High blood pressure and was anticoagulated by cardiac surgery. May 15

Female 58 Costa Rican High blood pressure and cancer May 15

Male 73 Costa Rican High blood pressure and aortic valve heart disease June 8 Female 26 Costa Rican Asthma (diagnosed post mortem) June 10

Female 64 Costa Rican High blood pressure, diabetes and liver problems June 27

Female 78 Costa Rican High blood pressure and diabetes June 27

Female 87 Costa Rican Did not suffer from chronic diseases June 28

Female 48 Foreigner High blood pressure and diabetes June 30

Female 89 Costa Rican High blood pressure and diabetes July 1

Female 71 Costa Rican High blood pressure and diabetes July 2 Female 38 Foreigner Diabetes and obesity July 2 Male 51 Costa Rican No risk factors available July 5 Male Unknown* Unknown* Unknown* July 6 Male 43 Foreigner High blood pressure and diabetes July 6 Male 81 Costa Rican High blood pressure, diabetes, anemia and a history of squamous cell carcinoma. July 6 Female 92 Costa Rican Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cerebrovascular accident.

Unknown* – A young man living in rooming house in downtown San Jose arrived at the San Juan de Dios hospital without identification. He tested positive for COVID-19 post-mortem.

