Harold Segura Solano acknowledged that he is being investigated by the judicial police for the disappearance of his girlfriend, Allison Pamela Bonilla Vásquez, 18, who hasn’t been seen since March 4.

However, he clarified, that’s only because he was the last person the girl spoke to before disappearing in Ujarras de Paraíso de Cartago.

“I understand, I was the last to speak and message her, so yes, I am a reason for the investigation, but I have helped in any way possible,” said the 24-year-old young man, who emphasized he has been an integral part of the search for Allison.

The OIJ report that they have no leads on Allison, to the point that they cannot assure if she is alive or dead. Nor do they understand the motive for her disappearance.

The only thing we have is an audio that the girl sent to Segura the night she disappeared, where she told him that some “pintititicas” (bad dudes) were following her.

Read the full story (in Spanish) in La Nacion.