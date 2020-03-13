In the second month of the year, the Índice De Precios Al Consumidor – Consumer Price Index (CPI) – registered a 1.79% year-on-year variation, an inflationary rhythm that exceeds the 1.58% reported in January.

Of the 315 goods and services that make up the consumption basket, 50% increased in price, 41% decreased in price and 9% presented no variation, informed the National Institute of Statistics and Census.

The report explains that “… During February, the goods and services that showed the greatest positive effect were: tomatoes, primary education and gasoline. On the other hand, onion, tourist packages and shampoo were among the main ones with the greatest negative effect.

In February 2020, of the twelve groups that make up the index, seven showed increases in their prices.

In February of the last ten years, the highest year-on-year change occurred in 2013 with 6.52%, while 2016 saw the only negative year-on-year change (-0.03%).”

See full report (in Spanish).