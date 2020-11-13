Friday, 13 November 2020
RedaqtedTravel

Iberia plans to add a fourth weekly flight to Costa Rica in December

Spanish airline carries out a recovery plan for services to Latin America, which includes a new weekly frequency from Madrid to San José

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – The Spanish airline Iberia plans to increase to four weekly flights to Costa Rica in December, as part of a general plan to recover services to Latin American countries.

According to a company statement, for November it would offer three weekly flights from Madrid (MAD) to the Juan Santamaría airport (SJO) in San Jose, and in December it would increase to four

- Advertisement -

“At Iberia we are convinced that for recovery it is necessary and we bet on Latin America. We return with all the prevention and hygiene measures that guarantee safety and with more destinations, flights and a long-haul fleet, which is among the youngest in the world, ”said Víctor Moneo, Iberia director for Latin America.

Costa Rica opened its air borders to all and eliminated the requirement of PCR tests as of November 1, which reactivated the interest of companies to fly to the country.

Airlines return to Costa Rica

On October 31, Air France returned to Costa Rica, while on the first day of November Avianca, JetBlue and Air Canada restarted operations.

- Advertisement -

For the second day of November, Delta Airlines began regular service to the country. Alaska Airlines is expected to return on November 20 and Volaris, the national flag airline, will restart flights on November 23 with connections to Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Los Angeles, Washington, New York, Mexico City and Cancun.

KLM will return from Europe on November 26 and British Airways five days later.

Sun Country and West Jet are also expected to return on December 5.

As for Iberia, the Spanish company was one of the first to return to Costa Rica, on August 3, two days after the country started a gradual reopening of air borders.

In its statement on Thursday, November 12, Iberia said that it faces the coming months with a clear commitment to recovering flights and destinations to contribute to economic recovery and, little by little, begin to return to normal in safe environments.

It explained that in its plan for Latin America it will offer, in December, up to 80 weekly frequencies with 18 destinations in 15 countries in the region.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTropical wave would become a cyclone this Friday as it approaches Central America
Next articleTourists changed booking patterns: they wait to last minute
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

7 Things to Do in Costa Rica on a Budget

Trends Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is the best tourist destination in Central America. It...
Read more

Costa Rica signs with AstraZeneca to supply candidate vaccine against COVID-19

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Commission...
Read more

MOST READ

Photos of Costa Rica

Rainbow over San Jose

Rico -
Ginneth Moraga sent this photo taken by her son from the the San Sebastian bypass in San Jose. Send your photos to rico@theqmedia.com
Read more
National

Rains keep 27 isolated communities and 987 people in shelters

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Weather conditions in the country in the last few days have improved and getting better every day, however, the presence of rains...
Trends

What impact could the opening of Casino City Caribe have on Costa Rica?

Carter Maddox -
Everyone around Costa Rica knows how vital it is to have world-class attractions and facilities on the country's shores. With that in mind, the...
Pura Vida

Tico produces new tequila with Tesla and the product sells like hot cakes

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It took just a few hours for all the bottles of the new Tesla brand tequila to sell out after going on...
Pura Vida

How Small Is Costa Rica?

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - How small is Costa Rica? Costa Rica is a tiny country between Nicaragua and Panama, with a landmass of 51,100 square kilometers...
Redaqted

Passages on the Interamericana Sur will be controlled starting this Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Traveling to and from the southern part of Costa Rica can be complicated in the coming days as the Ministry of Public...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.