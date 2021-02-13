Saturday 13 February 2021
Iberojet adds weekly flights to Costa Rica

The Spanish airline is part of the Barceló Group which operates four hotels in the country and will offer tourists vacation packages

by Rico
0

Q COSTA RICA TRAVEL – The Spanish airline, Iberojet, starting in June will offer two weekly flights to Costa Rica, from Madrid, reported the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

Aerial view of the east wing of the San Jose airport terminal and tarmac

The airline, part of the Barceló Group, which operates four hotels in the country, currently has up to 25 weekly departures to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Jamaica, which are now joined by the route to the Juan Santamaría International Airport or San Jose airport.

“The arrival of new airlines in the country is of enormous relevance to continue with the recovery of tourism, generate more jobs and activate the chains of the industry; Despite the global pandemic, Costa Rica maintains its position as one of the most liked destinations,” said the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.

The Minister stressed that the arrival of the airline will ratify the efforts made by the ICT for the sake of economic recovery after the crisis that has caused the covid-19 pandemic.

Flights to Costa Rica soil will be on the Airbus A350 and A330 aircraft. The first has a capacity for 380 passengers and the second for 335.

The Spanish company started, according to the ICT, the promotion of tour packages to the Central Pacific, the Guanacaste area, the North Zone, among others, to the country, starting from nine days, from 1,148 euros per person.

So far this year, a number of airlines have added routes to include Costa Rica: United Airlines from San Francisco and Los Angeles to Liberia (LIR); KLM resumed flights, 4 a week, to and from Amsterdam and San Jose and Liberia; KLM flights were resumed from Amsterdam four times a week; Delta Airlines added Los Angeles; and WestJet, from Calgary, Canada, though this flight is temporarily suspended until April 30 to the covid situation in Canada.

Starting today, February 13, American Airlines will resume flights between Costa Rica and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to the report by El Financiero, the airline will have two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays) between JFK and SJO, and one weekly flight (Saturdays) between JFO and LIR.

Starting on March 4, the frequency of flights between SJO and JFK will increase to four times a week, while flights between LIR and JFK will be three times a week.

The New York route is in addition to American’s current flights to and from Costa Rica and  Miami (MIA), Dallas / Fort Worth (DFW), and Charlotte (CLT).

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleNow in Costa Rica robot that promises to ‘destroy’ virus that causes covid-19
